Columbia High’s softball team’s regular season is coming to a close this week, with the Bruins sitting at second place in the Trico League.
Next up will be what the Bruins hope is a long run in the district playoffs — and beyond. Columbia is 14-2 overall and currently the No. 2 seed in the Trico League.
Columbia plays against King’s Way Christian in a doubleheader Thursday in Vancouver and follows that with a single game at home Friday.
Castle Rock is the top seed in the Trico and Columbia will either be seeded second or third, based on results of the King’s Way series.
The district playoffs begin May 18 in Centralia with the Bruins likely facing Montesano or Hoquiam in the first round.
Should Columbia win one game on Wednesday, the Bruins will advance to regionals, May 21. Should the Bruins win two games on Wednesday, they will play in the district championship game. The top three teams from district (Trico and Evergreen leagues) qualify for the state playoffs.
