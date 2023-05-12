The Columbia High Bruins won 5-0 over the Eatonville High Cruisers (11-7) in a district 4 playoff game Thursday at Montesano High School to earn a berth in the WIAA Class 1A boys soccer state tournament next week.
The Bruins (13-5) took control of the contest early as they built a 4-0 halftime advantage. Luke Miller, Isaac Reynoso (assist) and Uli Huerta each scored one goal and Juan Santoyo-Luna scored two goals to lead the Bruins’ offense. Angel Cortes, Angel Flores and Ben Salinas also had assists for Columbia.
