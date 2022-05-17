Columbia High’s girls track and field team tuned up for this week’s District 4 meet by winning the 2022 Trico Sub District crown Friday at Vancouver’s Seton Catholic High.
The Bruins scored 105 team points at sub district, while La Center was second with 76.5. The meet serves as a qualifying tune-up for Thursday’s 1A District 4 championships, also at Seton Catholic, where athletes from the Trico and Evergreen leagues will compete for district trophies and spots in the May 26-28 WIAA state meet.
Last Friday’s win was the second successive team title for the Bruin girls at sub district, but this year’s margin of victory was much greater than a year ago. The top three teams in the 2021 sub district meet were separated by six points.
The competition will be keener this week at the 1A District 4 finals, as La Center and Evergreen sub district champ Montesano are expected to be the top challengers to Columbia for the team title. Monty won the crown in 2021, Hoquiam was second and Columbia third. Montesano had eight individual champions and two first-place relays at the Evergreen sub district meet, held on its home track last week.
At Friday’s Trico finals, the Bruins countered with five individual winners and also swept the three girls relays. Winning events for Columbia were: Chanelle Reyes in the 100-meter high and 300 low hurdles; Hannah Polkinghorn in the 200; and Jessica Polkinghorn in the shot put and javelin.
Montesano has an advantage in numbers at district with 37 qualifying spots compared to Columbia’s 20. The Bruins counter with its 1-2 punch of Reyes and Ella Zimmerman in the hurdles, the Polkinghorns and some recent contenders for district meet points - including junior Piper Hicks and frosh Saylor Hauge. Hicks raced to a PR finish in the 200 (28.65) and Hauge supplemented her two legs on first-place relay teams with a PR of her own in the 200 (28.97).
Leading the Columbia boys at the sub district meet were sophomore August Lorincz, who raced to a PR 54.87 to finish third in the 400, and junior Troy Muehlbauer, who had a PR in the discus of 91-6. The Bruins 4x400 relay of Lorincz, Calvin Andrew, Jace Greenwood and Ryan Howard was third in a two-second season best of 3:47.66.
Commented