The Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team had a great start to their WIAA Class 1A season, winning their first two games.

The Bruins (2-0) won, 2-1, over the Trout Lake High Mustangs in their Sept. 5 season opening non-league contest at Columbia High School in White Salmon. Bruin forward Saylor Hauge scored a goal and Sequoia Cohen scored a goal and had an assist.