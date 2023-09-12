The Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team had a great start to their WIAA Class 1A season, winning their first two games.
The Bruins (2-0) won, 2-1, over the Trout Lake High Mustangs in their Sept. 5 season opening non-league contest at Columbia High School in White Salmon. Bruin forward Saylor Hauge scored a goal and Sequoia Cohen scored a goal and had an assist.
The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach Jimmy Pardo, then won again, 3-0, over visiting Goldendale (1-1) on Sept. 7. Cohen, Hauge and Kiera Bucher scored goals; Cohen had two assists.
“It’s really the best way to start the season,” said Pardo. “These games are really like practices for us because it helps us prepare for our conference season. Sequoia is one of our three team captains along with Sarah VonRueden and Mariela Casarez, and all three of them do a good job of helping lead our team.
“When you have a good variety of players with different backgrounds, having multiple captains to connect with different groups of players is very helpful. Kiera is one of the freshmen on our team who we’re expecting to see her have a great year. It was great to see her score her first goal.”
Pardo said the players are hustling and working hard in practice.
“We’ll continue doing everything we have to do to improve,” he said.
The Bruins play Thursday at 6 p.m. in a non-league contest at Elma High (2-0).
