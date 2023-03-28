The Columbia High Bruins opened their 13-game WIAA Class 1A boys soccer Trico League schedule with, 4-0, road victory over the La Center High Wildcats (1-1 league, 1-4 overall) March 21 at La Center High School.
Sophomore Damian Sanchez scored a three-goal hat trick and junior Angel Cortes added one goal to help lead the Bruins’ offense against the Wildcats.
The Bruins (3-2 overall, 2-0 Trico), guided by third-year Coach Daniel Mangum, followed with a 4-0 league win at home March 25 over the Stevenson High Bulldogs (0-1 league, 0-4 overall).
“We didn’t really leave their (Bulldogs) half of the field too often,” said Mangum. “They (Bulldogs) are kind of in a rebuilding season. I told the guys we just needed to get the job done, not let any goals in and keep a clean sheet (shutout) and they did that. Our goalkeepers (Nathan Chambers, Alfonso Serrato) never even touched the ball, which was amazing, because that doesn’t happen very often.”
The Bruins built a 4-0 halftime lead and a scoreless second half followed. The Bruins were led offensively by Cortes (two goals), sophomore forward Uli Huerta (goal) and junior midfielder Luke Miller (goal). Columbia’s win over Stevenson was the second victory over the Bulldogs this year. Columbia won 13-1 over the Bulldogs in White Salmon on March 15.
Columbia played Tuesday at home versus the two-time defending Trico League champion Seton Catholic High Cougars (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins play their next contest Thursday at 6 p.m. versus the Castle Rock High Rockets (0-1 league, 0-3 overall) at Columbia High School in White Salmon. The Bruins, who are seeking to advance to the state playoffs for a second straight year, are in second place in the seven-team Trico League standings.
Commented