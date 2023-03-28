Columbia Bruin junior midfielder Luke Miller

Columbia Bruin junior midfielder Luke Miller (10) dribbles down the sideline during a game against the Stevenson Bulldogs on March 15. The Bruins have outscored their last two opponents by a total of eight goals to zero. Chelsea Marr photo

The Columbia High Bruins opened their 13-game WIAA Class 1A boys soccer Trico League schedule with, 4-0, road victory over the La Center High Wildcats (1-1 league, 1-4 overall) March 21 at La Center High School.

Sophomore Damian Sanchez scored a three-goal hat trick and junior Angel Cortes added one goal to help lead the Bruins’ offense against the Wildcats.