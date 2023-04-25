The Columbia High Bruins captured a third straight Class 1A boys soccer Trico League victory with a, 13-0, home win over the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-8 league, 1-8 overall) on April 20.

For the No. 22-ranked Bruins (8-1 league, 8-3 overall), guided by fourth-year Coach Daniel Mangum, it was a crucial win because it kept them tied for first place in the standings with the No. 4 ranked Seton High Catholic Cougars (8-1 league, 9-1-1 overall).