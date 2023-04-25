The Columbia High Bruins captured a third straight Class 1A boys soccer Trico League victory with a, 13-0, home win over the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-8 league, 1-8 overall) on April 20.
For the No. 22-ranked Bruins (8-1 league, 8-3 overall), guided by fourth-year Coach Daniel Mangum, it was a crucial win because it kept them tied for first place in the standings with the No. 4 ranked Seton High Catholic Cougars (8-1 league, 9-1-1 overall).
“I wasn’t too worried about the game, but it was an emotional week for our guys, and it was a therapeutic game for them,” said Mangum. “They needed to get out there and bang in some goals and do some celebrating.”
The contest was a near duplicate of an earlier match between the two Gorge-area rivals, which Columbia won at home, 13-1, on March 15. The Bruins also beat the Bulldogs, 4-0, on March 25 at Stevenson High School.
Columbia had a total of 10 players who scored, including two goals each for senior Armando Celeya, junior Luke Miller, and senior Osvaldo Orozco. Seven players had one goal, including Angel Cortes, Bodi Hill, Angel Flores, Isaac Reynoso, Henry Wilson, Matt Miller, and Ben Salinas. Bruin junior goalkeeper Alfonso Serrato had two saves.
Reynoso leads the Bruins in scoring with nine goals, followed by Miller and sophomore Uli Huerta, with seven goals each.
The Bruins need wins in two key upcoming games in order to have a shot at winning their first Trico League title in recent school history. Columbia faced Seton on Tuesday in Vancouver in a key matchup in which the outcome could very likely determine who wins the league title (result after print deadline).
“I keep reiterating to my players that their destiny is in their hands,” said Mangum. “If we beat Seton and if we beat King’s Way (May 2 in Vancouver), then we’ll win the Trico championship, and the boys know that. It’s as simple as that, and I feel like we’re capable of doing that.”
Following Tuesday’s crucial matchup, the Bruins have three league contests remaining, including a 5 p.m. road game Thursday versus the Castle Rock High Rockets (0-8 league, 0-10 overall).
“It’s going to be a very interesting conclusion to the regular season,” Magnum said. “There’s a chance that there could be a three-way tie for first place with us, Seton and King’s Way (5-2 league, 8-2 overall) and then we would have the champion determined by a tie-breaker formula, which would really be wild.”
The Seton Catholic Cougars are seeking to win their third straight title.
