MitchThompson Bilingual Basquetbol

Bilingual Basquetbol founder Mitch Thompson has been putting on camps in English and Spanish for three years. He plans to continue his initiative and wants to expand their reach around Oregon.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — On July 25, the Bilingual Basquetbol initiative made a stop at May Street Elementary to work with Hispanic youth and other summer school students on their basketball skills. In coordination with the summer school program at May Street, Mitch Thompson said they had more than 90 kids over three sessions. They started their day at 9 a.m. on the school’s blacktop and finished around 3 p.m. Thompson founded the camp three years ago to address the lack of skill development available in rural counties throughout eastern Oregon. This was the second year he and his team visited Hood River. Last year they ran a camp at Mid Valley Elementary, complete with instruction form college basketball players, a local barber, music and prizes for campers.

Bilingual Basquetbol

The Bilingual Basquetbol Camp at May Street Elementary on July 25. 
Bilingual Basquetbol

A basketball player executes a jumpstop and froward pivot during a drill at the Bilingual Basquetbol Camp on July 25.

All of their camps are free of charge and rely on local partnerships and sponsorships to operate.

ChrisGarcia Bilingual Basquetbol

HRVHS grad Chris Garcia instructs a camper during a drill at May Street Elementary on July 25.