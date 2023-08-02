Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — On July 25, the Bilingual Basquetbol initiative made a stop at May Street Elementary to work with Hispanic youth and other summer school students on their basketball skills. In coordination with the summer school program at May Street, Mitch Thompson said they had more than 90 kids over three sessions. They started their day at 9 a.m. on the school’s blacktop and finished around 3 p.m. Thompson founded the camp three years ago to address the lack of skill development available in rural counties throughout eastern Oregon. This was the second year he and his team visited Hood River. Last year they ran a camp at Mid Valley Elementary, complete with instruction form college basketball players, a local barber, music and prizes for campers.
All of their camps are free of charge and rely on local partnerships and sponsorships to operate.
With his team of volunteers such as former college basketball player, Adrian Romero; Jazlyn Romero, Oregon State track and field athlete; Oscar Romero and former HRVHS graduates Emanuel Romero and Chris Garcia helped organize drills and direct the athletes through their native tongue. Thompson has worked with NBA teams across the country and has spent time in Mexico City with the NBA’s Developmental G-League team Los Capitanes.
Thompson and Bilingual Basquetbol have held camps in Umatilla, Boardman, Hermiston, McNary and Hood River. At certain camps they played music, barbers and open tabling for organizations who can offer resources for the campers and their families. Groups such as CAPACES and the Oregon Child Development Coalition (OCDC) aim to host workshops that will primarily focus on facilitating meaningful discussions with parents regarding their emotional well-being. The OCDC offers comprehensive overview of the organization’s mission, vision, and the array of services it offers to the migrant community.
Thompson says he hopes the camp can be a more community-wide event in the following years, but more sponsorships are needed. If you’d like more info or want to donate, visit the GoFundMe page organized by Adrian (gofundme.com/f/ggt4fh-bilingual-basquetbol).
