The South Wasco County High Redsides continued to display the qualities of a top Class 1A volleyball team, as they notched three impressive wins in nonleague contests last week and moved into the top-10 of the rankings for the first time this season.
The No. 10-ranked Redsides concluded a grueling week in which they played three nonleague games and a weekend tournament in the Willamette Valley.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Susie Miles, competed in the St. Paul Tournament Sept. 10 and won 2-1 over the Knappa High Loggers (3-2) from the Class 2A Northwest League. Following that match, the Redsides lost 2-0 in their final matchup to the No. 3-ranked Willamina High Bulldogs (3-1) of the Class 2A Tri-River Conference.
“We’ve been slowly moving up in the rankings and it’s great that we moved up to the top-10,” said Miles. “We played five games in the St. Paul Tournament, but only two of them count on your record and we lost our final one in a tough match with Willamina, but we played really well. I was really proud of the girls, because we did a lot of substitution so that different people could try and do different things and they all did a good job. Now we’re ready to start league play this week.”
South Wasco started the week with a 3-0 loss to the host Echo High Cougars (3-2) and then a 3-0 win over the Heppner High Mustangs (8-5) of the Class 2A Blue Mountain Conference. The Redsides then returned home and won 3-0 over the No. 15-ranked Joseph High Eagles (3-3).
“We wanted to do a little better against Echo, but we just weren’t quite ready for them,” said Miles. “We just didn’t play real well at their gym. It’s a tough place to play at and we just didn’t play our best volleyball.”
The Redsides open their 12-game Big Sky League season with a 5 p.m. home game Wednesday versus the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-1) followed by a home matchup Thursday against the No. 19-ranked Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (4-2).
Glenwood/Klickitat started last week’s nonleague schedule by playing two games Sept. 8. The Eagles won 3-2 over the Columbia High Bruins, followed by a 3-0 win over the Horizon Christian School Hawks (0-6).
Horizon’s next contest is a noon home game Saturday versus the Bickleton High Pirates (0-2) at Horizon Christian High School in Hood River. The Eagles play three games this week, including a nonleague game Saturday at 1 p.m. against Ione/Arlington at Ione High School.
Following its contest against South Wasco today, Lyle/Wishram plays the Dufur High Rangers (0-5) in a 5 p.m. game at Lyle High School. Lyle/Wishram and Dufur will both play in a tournament at Sherman County High School in Moro Saturday. Lyle/Wishram’s first contest is against the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (4-1). Dufur plays the No. 13-ranked Sherman County High Huskies (5-1) at 10 a.m., followed by a noon matchup against Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler.
The Huskies enjoyed a successful week, which included a 3-2 home win Sept. 9 over the Wallowa High Cougars (0-6). The Huskies then played in a tournament Sept. 10 at Helix High School where they won 2-0 over the Griswold High Grizzlies (3-5), followed by a 2-0 win over Heppner. Sherman plays its next contest Thursday at 5 p.m. on the road at Bickleton High School, followed by their home tournament matchups on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.