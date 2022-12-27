The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls wrestling teams competed in the Red Lion Pendleton Invitational Tournament Dec. 21 at Pendleton High School, where five athletes recording top-five finishes in their weight brackets.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jake Abrams, were led by senior Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, who was undefeated (3-0) and she took first place in the girls 130-pound class.
“It was a great tournament for us, and Maisie had a great performance with pins of all three of her opponents, so that was pretty cool,” said Abrams. “She is on the way towards accomplishing her goal of qualifying for the state tournament again this year. She works harder than anybody else on our team and she works out every weekend, too. She’s constantly training with the girls at Hood River Valley High School, because we don’t have too many girls on our team.”
Bandel-Ramirez won each of her three matches with quick pins of less than one minute. Bandel-Ramirez took first place in her weight bracket following a pin of Nyssa junior Taylor Hack.
“She does a lot of things on her own to set herself up for success,” said Abrams. “Maisie works her butt off and she has a great attitude. She’s our team leader and everybody on our team respects her. It’s kind of funny having our one girl wrestler being the leader of our team and it’s kind of an interesting experience.”
Four Riverhawk boys had outstanding performances, including junior Merik Peacock (5-2 record), who was 3-1 in the 220-pound division. Sophomore Julian Moorehouse (8-2) was 2-2 in the 170-pound class. Senior Aiden Marx (6-2) went 2-1 in the 195-pound bracket and freshman Alexander De’latorre (7-1) was 2-1 in the 160-pound class.
The Dalles will compete Jan. 6-7 in a tournament at Cleveland High School in Portland.
