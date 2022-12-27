TD Wrestling file

The Dalles sophomore Julian Moorehouse wins his match with a pin of Raymond Holycross of Goldendale High School.

 Mike Weber photo/file

The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls wrestling teams competed in the Red Lion Pendleton Invitational Tournament Dec. 21 at Pendleton High School, where five athletes recording top-five finishes in their weight brackets.

The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jake Abrams, were led by senior Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, who was undefeated (3-0) and she took first place in the girls 130-pound class.