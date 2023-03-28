Twenty-two schools attended the meet at Battle Ground High School, including five Trico League teams.
22 schools attend track meet at Battle Ground
- Staff report Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
Recommended for you
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspicious death in Wasco County ruled homicide, identity confirmed
- Hood River Police investigate fatality on Interstate Bridge
- Longtime HR brand undergoes name change for products sold outside PNW
- Seven-car pileup reported near Cascade Locks
- Drugs, cash seized in Hood River drug arrest
- MCCAC breaks ground on ‘The Gloria Center’
- White Salmon man produces television for world’s biggest sporting events
- Police reports, March 22,2023
- Car wash raises funds for Rojelio's family
- Suspect in Klickitat County double homicide identified
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Strong turnout bolsters HRV girls tennis program
- Eagles, 30 strong, prepare for NWOC tennis season
- HR Special Olympics basketball team takes gold
- Pendleton thumps Hood River baseball, 12-1
- Riverhawk, Eagle boys golfers both see victories
- 22 schools attend track meet at Battle Ground
- Riverhawk baseball undefeated, off to 5-0 start
- Dufur girls golf team wins own invitational
Commented