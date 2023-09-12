The defending Big Sky League champion South Wasco County Redsides turned things around after a slow start to their OSAA Class 1A volleyball non-league schedule.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Shelley Iverson, won 3-1 over the Class 2A Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (4-4) Sept. 1 at Weston-McEwen High. They followed with a 3-0 win over the Echo High Cougars (2-5) Sept. 5 at Heppner High and then beat the host team, 3-1.
In the contests versus Echo and Heppner, Anabell Udey was the Redsides’ top offensive player with 15 kills and seven assists. Bailey Udey had 13 kills. Jayda Iverson had 11 kills, 25 digs. Julie Hull led the Redsides in digs with 32 and assists with 18.
“We played pretty good on a road trip to Eastern Oregon,” said Iverson. “We played in the St. Paul Invitational Tournament Saturday, and we had a pretty rough day. It’s all a learning experience though and I think the girls were just really tired with all the traveling that we’ve done recently.”
The Redsides split two games against the Class 2A Willamina High Bulldogs (2-2) and they also split two games versus the Joseph High Eagles (5-1). The Redsides concluded the tournament with a 2-0 loss to the No. 14-ranked Imbler High Panthers (6-4).
After starting the season with four straight losses, the Dufur Rangers (2-4) snapped the losing streak with consecutive non-league victories last week.
The Rangers won a non-league contest, 3-0, over Klickwood on Sept. 9 at Klickitat High. The Rangers followed with a 3-0 non-league win over the Class 2A Mannahouse Academy Lions (2-5) of Portland in the second contest of a back-to-back.
The Rangers open their Big Sky League schedule with a 5 p.m. home game Thursday against the Lyle/Wishram Cougars (0-3). The Cougars started their season with a Sept. 5 3-1 non-league loss at home to the Bickleton High Pirates (1-1), then followed with a 3-0 non-league home loss Sept. 7 to the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler Eagles (2-4). The Cougars then traveled to Klamath Falls and lost a contest to the Crosspoint Christian Warriors (3-4).
Sherman, a 2022 Class 1A state playoff squad, has dropped its first three non-league contests, including a 3-1 home loss Sept. 5 to the North Clackamas Christian Saints (5-4). The Huskies followed with a 2-0 loss to Ione/Arlington Sept. 9 in the Helix Tournament.
The Horizon Christian High Hawks (2-3) had 12 days off between matches and they started their Big Sky League schedule Tuesday at home versus Klickwood (0-3) in Hood River (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks play their next contest Thursday at 5 p.m. at home versus the No. 13-ranked undefeated Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (7-0).
