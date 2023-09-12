The defending Big Sky League champion South Wasco County Redsides turned things around after a slow start to their OSAA Class 1A volleyball non-league schedule.

The Redsides, guided by Coach Shelley Iverson, won 3-1 over the Class 2A Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (4-4) Sept. 1 at Weston-McEwen High. They followed with a 3-0 win over the Echo High Cougars (2-5) Sept. 5 at Heppner High and then beat the host team, 3-1.