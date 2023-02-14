Three local teams competed in Class 1A Big Sky League boys basketball district playoff games Tuesday with hopes of getting a win to advance to the OSAA state playoffs beginning Feb. 22.
Only one team fulfilled its dream of going to state though, as the Sherman County High Huskies (5-7 league, 14-10 overall) had an upset win, 52-37, over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (11-3 league, 16-7 overall) in Hood River to qualify for the postseason tournament. The Hawks concluded their season with the loss. The Dufur High Rangers (9-5 league, 11-10 overall) also suffered a season-ending loss, 54-36, to the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (7-5 league, 11-11 overall) at Ione High.
With the victory, Sherman qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2019 and the Huskies also advanced to the district semifinals. Sherman plays a 6 p.m. contest Thursday against the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (10-2 league, 15-4 overall). The winner of that contest will advance to the district championship game Saturday at The Dalles High School.
Sherman, guided by sixth-year Coach Gary Lewis, led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and then took control of the contest by outscoring the Hawks 19-7 in the second to take a 31-17 halftime lead. In an evenly played second half, Sherman outscored Horizon 21-20 for the final margin. Horizon cut the lead to 10 points in the fourth period, but could not get it under double digits.
“It was a good win, and I don’t think there was a lot of people that thought we would win this one except the kids in our locker room,” said Lewis. “We stepped up our defensive pressure in the second half and we knew that we had to control Mason Bates, who is just a phenomenal player. He scored 31 points against us in an earlier game this year (a 52-44 Horizon win Jan. 13). That was our game plan. We felt like if we could stop him, then we would have a chance to win, and that strategy worked for us. It feels good to be back in the state playoffs. I’m so proud of these kids for playing so hard and for playing with all their hearts, which was just great to see.”
Sherman had three players scoring in double figures, led by Ed Rubio with 17 points, Kole Martin with 12 and Gabe Fritts with 10. Horizon was led in scoring by Bates with 15 points, followed by Arthur Li (nine points), Caleb Yaun (six) and Luke Wells (three). The contest marked the final game of the Horizon High basketball career for seniors Wells, Yaun and Li.
Dufur, guided by Coach Hollie Darden, had hoped to duplicate a win it had earlier this season over the Cardinals (55-50, Jan. 28) and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020. However, the loss eliminated the Rangers (9-5 league, 11-10 overall) from the playoffs. The Rangers were simply unable to play with the same high intensity level that they did in the earlier contest against the Cardinals.
“The ball didn’t go in very much for us and it went in for them (Cardinals) at opportune times and that’s basketball,” said Darden. “They had one kid who was out with an injury in the earlier matchup, and he played very well today and they also had foul trouble in the first game, but that didn’t happen in this game. It’s a tough way to end the season.”
Ione advanced to the 6 p.m. district semifinals Thursday against the South Wasco County High Redsides (14-0 league, 22-2 overall) in Maupin.
