Seniors Piper Hicks and Ella Zimmerman will lead the Bruin girls on the track and junior Jessica Polkinghorn in the field events. Hicks was a two-event district meet placer a season ago (sixth 100 and seventh 200 meters) and also ran on Columbia’s district champion 4x100 relay and third place 4x200 relay. Zimmerman was runner-up to graduated teammate Chanelle Reyes in the 300 hurdles and finished third in the 100 high hurdles. She ran a leg on CHS’s third-place 4x400 relay at district in 2022. Polkinghorn had second, third and fourth place finishes at district (shot, javelin, discus).
Columbia is more than a three-athlete team, as four other Bruins placed at district (top eight) a year ago as underclassmen. They included sophomores Amya Shaw, who was sixth in the triple jump, and Helen Hoskins, who was fifth in the high jump. Saylor Hague was seventh in the 400 and Madeline Allen seventh in the discus. Sprinter Sequoia Cohen was also a member of the district champion 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay as a frosh in 2022. Hague ran legs on the 2x200 and 4x400 at district, as well.
