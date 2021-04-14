A driver in his mid-40's of a semi-trailer truck "rode the guardrail" along State Route 14 earlier today, causing it to flip upside-down above Rowland Lake, responding officers from Washington State Patrol said.
The driver remained unharmed, aside from some scrapes and bruises, officials said.
WSP officer Mike Wells said "unknown driver distractions" caused the incident, and said an investigation is underway.
EMS and fire officials responded, as well as agents from Washington State Patrol as well as Klickitat County Sheriff's Office.
By 5 p.m. the highway had been reduced to single lane travel through the incident area.
The incident caused truck's load of cheese to spill below. Wells said state Department of Energy and Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were notified of the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
