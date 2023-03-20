Interested in gardening and want to experience the deep satisfaction that comes from growing a portion of your own food? Want to stretch your food budget by growing, eating and storing food that you grew yourself? Need tips and budget-friendly ways to have a vegetable garden in the space that is available to you?
Mark your calendar for the Seed to Supper gardening classes coming to Sherman County. Seed to Supper is a free, comprehensive beginning vegetable gardening curriculum designed for adults gardening on a budget. The course highlights practical, low-cost techniques for building, planning, planting, maintaining and harvesting a successful vegetable garden.
Seed to Supper will be hosted by the Sherman County Senior Center, a congregate meal site, and taught by Oregon State University Extension Staff Cindy Brown, a longtime enthusiastic vegetable gardener and cook, with assistance from local OSU Master Gardeners, said a press release.
Participants will receive a course book and starter supplies, including a gardening trowel, seeds and plant starts, and a certificate of completion.
There will be two series of classes offered in Sherman County. The first will be held Mondays through April 24 (the classes began Monday, March 20) from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rufus City Hall. The second series will be held Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. at the Sherman County Senior Center in Moro, April 25 through May 30.
To sign up, contact Brown, OSU Sherman County Extension, at 541-565-3230 or email cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu.
On Facebook, watch for posts on the Sherman County Extension page. www.facebook.com/ShermanCountyExtension.
