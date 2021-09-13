Lynne Davidson, of Hood River, shares these photos taken during two hikes on Mount Adams: Mount Hood floating on clouds at sunrise, and a trail lit up by the full moon. Have photos from the Gorge to share? Send jpegs, 1 MB or larger, and a short description to photos@gorgenews.com.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
