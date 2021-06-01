Senior outfielder Molly Routson and frosh infielder Sienna Davis of Hood River Valley were first-team all-league selections by the Intermountain Conference coaches.
Routson, a three-sport athlete who will play softball next season at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, helped lead her team to a third-place finish in the IMC and a win in the first round of the conference playoffs. Coach Ryan Munn’s Eagles started the season 0-4 but strung together two four-game win streaks and finished with a 10-8 record.
HRV had five other players honored by a vote of coaches. Sophomore catcher Abby Kahler was a second-team pick, as were outfielders Bella Moore (junior) and I’sis Solorzano (senior) and sophomore pitcher Kyra Davis. Frosh infielder Marina Castaneda was an honorable mention selection.
The Dalles
The Dalles, which finished fifth in the league (6-10 overall record), had four second-team all-league picks. The Riverhawks’ youth brigade was led by sophomore first baseman Kennedy Abbas, freshman infielder Zoe LeBreton, and frosh outfielder Ani Crichton Tunai. Abbas was also a second team pick at pitcher. Sophomore outfielder Ella Smith was an honorable mention selection for Coach Katherine Kramer’s team.
Senior Kiana Nakamura of Ridgeview was the player of the year. Pendleton’s Kylie Parsons and Sauren Garton were co-pitchers of the year.
