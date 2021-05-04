Robert Wallace
Robert Wallace did not respond to the questionnaire.
According to his election filing, Wallace is currently employed as executive director/certified energy manager with Wy'East Resource Conservation and Development. He wrote, "I currently work with agricultural producers and rural small businesses to provide project development assistance for energy and water efficiency projects. I work with innovative technology to improve operations and efficiencies. I have worked for two separate manufacturing operations and one freight company that were all located in the Port of The Dalles.
Wallace is currently serving his first term as a port commissioner, and has past governmental experience on the Dufur School Board and as mayor of Dufur. Currently on the budget committee for the Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation Duistrict, and past budget committee for Columbia Gorge Education Service District.
He is a graduate of Dufur High School and holds an Associate of Arts degree from Blue Mountain Community College and CEM Certification in energy from the Association of Energy Engineers.
