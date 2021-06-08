The Dalles won its first boys basketball game of the 2021 season June 1, 56-45 at Pendleton.
The Riverhawks started the COVID-forced spring season 0-3, including a 66-54 loss to Gorge rival Hood River on May 27. The two teams play a rematch Thursday in Hood River starting at 6:30 p.m.
At Pendleton last week, The Dalles won, 56-45, against the winless Buckaroos.
The Riverhawks followed the road win with a home loss to league-leading Crook County 58-44 on Thursday, and a close 56-52 loss at Ridgeview in Redmond on Friday. The Dalles had success with a half-court trapping zone defense early in its game against Crook County. The game was tied 2-2 midway through the first period, as the Cowboys tried to figure out the Riverhawk defense.
The Dalles was scheduled to play Redmond at home Tuesday leading up to its Thursday game against HRV.
The Eagles recovered from their two-game, home losing skid (Crook County and Redmond) to beat Pendleton 70-41 on the road Friday. HRV was scheduled to play at Ridgeview in Redmond on Tuesday (results unavailable at press time).
