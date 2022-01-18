‘Serious commitment’ required for demanding service
HOOD RIVER — One of the region’s top volunteer search and rescue groups is recruiting prospective members for its 2022 class.
In service to the local community since 1993, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue is the primary ground search and rescue resource for the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. Other agencies in Oregon and Washington also rely on PNWSAR volunteers to provide assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
“Search and rescue work can be some of the most challenging and unappreciated work you’ve ever not been paid for,” said Tony Hobkirk, PNWSAR’s recruiting coordinator, board member, and a volunteer with the non-profit organization since 2002. “You can spend days searching for someone you might never find, or sometimes with little thanks when you do. But it will also be some of the most rewarding work you’ll ever do.”
If selected, applicants will undergo Oregon State Sheriff’s Association certification training as a search and rescue volunteer. Trainees should expect to devote 150-200 hours on exercises, classes, meetings, and missions. The expectation is that trainees will be fully engaged with the team while they work toward attaining full searcher status. The goal is for trainees to earn OSSA credentials within six months.
“Our volunteers share a love of the outdoors as well as a commitment to teamwork and community service,” added Hobkirk. “Being a PNWSAR volunteer is a serious commitment of time and resources.”
Orientation details and more PNWSAR information is available at www.pnwsar.org. The application deadline runs through Feb. 21.
