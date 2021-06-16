Mike Nearman became the first state legislator to be expelled in Oregon’s 162 years of statehood for his part in aiding anti-lockdown protesters, some of them armed, to breach the closed Capitol during a Dec. 21 special session of the Legislature.
On a 59-1 vote Thursday night, June 10, the House concluded that Nearman engaged in “disorderly behavior” when he opened a door and allowed some protesters to enter the Capitol’s northwest vestibule. Police eventually ejected them and blocked their second attempt to breach a different entrance to the Capitol later that day. Several people were arrested.
Nearman was the lone vote against his expulsion. The other 22 Republicans joined the 37 Democrats to expel him.
Some protesters gathered near one of the Capitol entrances as the House debated for 45 minutes. One of them attempted to break down a door, but it has a metal cover that shields the glass.
Nearman was identified through video surveillance footage during an investigation by Oregon State Police. A second video surfaced last week during which Nearman, five days before the Dec. 21 session, advised potential protesters how to reach him via text message and “someone” would allow them to enter the Capitol.
House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat from Portland who appointed a special committee to consider the expulsion resolution she introduced earlier in the week, had this to say afterward:
“The facts are clear that Mr. Nearman unapologetically coordinated and planned a breach of the Oregon State Capitol. His actions were blatant and deliberate, and he has shown no remorse for jeopardizing the safety of every person in the Capitol that day.
“Given the extraordinary circumstances, this was the only reasonable path forward. Safety — for the public, building employees, legislators and their staff — continues to be my top priority in managing this extraordinary session.”
The Oregon Constitution requires a two-thirds majority (40) for expulsion.
Pandemic precedes closure
“It is impossible to overstate the reason we are here tonight,” Rep. Paul Holvey, a Democrat from Eugene, said in presenting the resolution.
He led the special committee, equally divided between Democrats and Republicans, that recommended Nearman’s expulsion.
The Capitol has been closed to the public since March 18, 2020, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Votes of the full House and Senate have been taken in person, but committee meetings have been conducted virtually.
Earlier Thursday, when the special committee met for about two hours, Nearman read a statement but said he would decline to answer questions based on his lawyer’s advice. He faces two criminal charges in Marion County Circuit Court that are unaffected by the House vote.
“I know you have all made your decision. This has not been a fair process,” he said.
He instead laid blame on Kotek, Sen. President Peter Courtney, and the six members of the special committee, among others for the Capitol closure.
“The easy thing is to expel me,” he said. “I suspect that is what you are going to do. But to be clear, I am going to be expelled for letting the public into the public’s building.”
He made similar arguments Thursday night during a three-minute speech to the full House. He mentioned the constitutional requirement that legislative proceedings be open, but the Oregon Constitution allows the Legislature to define how it will do so. He said while other public places have gradually reopened — mostly because COVID-19 vaccinations have increased and infection rates have dropped — the Capitol remains closed.
“You can let this be tried in the media and come down to summary judgment on the floor, like we are doing here,” he said. “You can choose to skip the House committee and just do it now. There is no reason to hear both sides and have at least something resembling due process.”
Legislative Counsel Dexter Johnson, in response to a question by Rep. Duane Stark, R-Grants Pass, advised lawmakers that the closure of the Capitol during the pandemic “is not an arbitrary or unreasonable decision, and does not go beyond what is reasonably necessary to enable the Legislature to make urgent policy decisions pertaining to the state’s response to the virus and other urgent matters.”
