Hood River Reads 2023
Friends of the Library marked the kickoff of 2023 Hood River County Reads program by giving out free copies of this year’s selection, “rough house” by local author Tina Ontiveros. Our goal is to read and share the books with as many community members as possible.
Several outstanding events are scheduled over the next month for adults and students, culminating in talks and workshops led by the author on April 14-16 at the library. For the younger students ages 9 and up, artist Courtney Richards will lead a fun collage project on Saturday, March 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (sign-ups needed).
On April Fools Day, storyteller Will Hornyak presents a workshop for adults “Bringing our Stories to Life” in the morning (sign-ups needed) and will entertain all ages with humorous stories in the afternoon.
The entire community is invited to attend a panel discussion on noon Tuesday, April 4, at the FISH Food Bank Community Room. The topic is Challenged Lives: Help and Hope in our Community.
The Library Book Club will meet at noon on Wednesday, April 12 to discuss “rough house” and that is open to everyone.
Finally, the author will lead writing workshops at Hood River Valley High on Friday, April 14, and for the general public on Saturday, April 15, at the library (sign-ups needed.) The author will give a presentation on her book Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. Don’t miss these wonderful events.
Sara Martin
Hood River
‘Liberty’
The American Heritage Dictionary defines liberty as “the condition of being free from restrictions or control.” Also, “the right to act, believe, or express oneself in a manor free from confinement.”
These definitions fall under the preview of the first amendment of our constitution.
Why is it conservatives like Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump want free speech to be a crime? DeSantis already has made it so in Florida. Conservatives are plowing ahead to ban books, restrict what can be taught in schools, what the media can say or print, control women’s pregnancies and force their religion-driving beliefs onto us. The exact same thing they say progressives are trying to do to them.
Does anyone think there is a hint of hypocrisy here? Well, I think there is an unbelievable pile of it here.
Gary Fields
Hood River
Early education
As a mother of a child in the Head Start program, I have seen the benefits of these types of programs. Since starting, she has had significant improvement in her social, emotional and academic skills.
Our local Head Start program is a half day program. With the lack of jobs and daycare in my area, I was faced with making the tough decision to either quit my job in order for her to attend the early learning program or wait to enroll my daughter into education until kindergarten. My husband and I decided, even though I wouldn’t be contributing to society or my family financially, allowing her to attend the local Head Start program was the best choice for our family and our daughter’s future.
I realize how incredibly blessed I am that my husband makes just enough money to support our family; however, we still are living paycheck to paycheck with little opportunity to save money or afford childcare full time.
There are so many families not fortunate enough to have this choice. All this being said, I would like your support to add 3240 new Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program slots and ensure there are more school and work day program spots available to working families especially in childcare deserts like where we live.
Danyell Beyer
Klickitat
