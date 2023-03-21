The Dalles track meet volunteer

Volunteer Nina Cummins of The Dalles helps position the high jump bar during the girls high jump competition at the Wahtonka Campus of The Dalles High School Friday afternoon as athletes from throughout the region set some of their first marks for the spring season.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

