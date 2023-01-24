Vote yes for kids
Show some love for our kids, schools and community — vote yes!
Toward the end of January, we’ll all be receiving ballots that allow us to influence the future of White Salmon Valley Schools. I am voting “yes” to renew the levies and I hope that you’ll join me. As I’ve learned more about the intricacies of funding for our schools — levies accounts for at least 17% of our school’s operating budget — there is really no question as to why we need to wrap our arms around our kiddos and vote yes to renew the levies. Both the Education Programs and Operations Levy and the Capital Levy will shape the future of our kids, schools and our community.
I have two daughters in our schools. Each morning we ask each other, “What’s for lunch?” I just love to hear “I’m having it!” Yes, this means that we don’t need to hustle and pack a cold lunch. It also means that my girls see the opportunity for a solid lunch at school. The levy helps pay for food services! We’ll see more success in our schools when our kids are getting the appropriate nutrition to learn. Let’s enhance our food services by renewing our levy.
Our levies do so much more than feed our kids. They help us invest in our teachers and support staff. They allow us to invest in staff professional development. They allow our kids to explore music, technology, cutting edge curriculum, athletics and after school programs. Our levies also support the physical spaces that allow our kids to thrive.
We have the opportunity to influence the future of White Salmon Valley Schools. Let’s show some Love for our kids, schools and community by voting “yes” for renewing our levies.
Joel Madsen
White Salmon
Thank you
Thank you for sharing the fine art of Flora Gibson. The recent photo of the great white egret is ethereal and hauntingly beautiful.
Her photographs are perceptive of nature, creating a science lesson in their details.
Krista Thie Hoyt
White Salmon
CenturyLink Outages
This past year during a power outage, CenturyLink is no longer keeping our landlines energized. There are those of us who live in rural and wooded areas outside White Salmon and other areas in the Gorge who have dead, questionable, or spotty telephone service with a cell phone.
After the power came back on, I called customer service of CenturyLink and argued with them for 15 minutes and they tell me no electric power, no phone service. When they do not energize the phone line, we are out of luck if the telephone is needed for an emergency, and I am paying for a service that I am not getting.
I would appreciate it if others with CenturyLink service would lodge a complaint to restore power in the lines during an outage to service out Gorge area.
Marilyn Vosika
White Salmon
Volunteer to be a SMART reader
The children in kindergarten, first grade, and second grade at our Hood River County and North Wasco County Schools need people who enjoy being with children and enjoy reading to volunteer in the Oregon statewide program SMART Reading.
The schools are excited to welcome adult readers back to their schools to read to children. Volunteers typically read in 20-30 minutes blocks to children at the elementary schools. The volunteer experiences the joy of reading to a child and helps with the child’s literacy skills at a very important time in their learning. Children first learn to read and then they read to learn! During the pandemic our children’s literacy skills were negatively impacted and now as a community we need to help these children strengthen their reading skills.
At May Street Elementary School, a child recently said to her SMART Reader that this was the best day of her school year. She loved reading with a caring adult reader and taking a desirable book to read and keep at home.
You can sign up to volunteer with SMART by going to www.smartreading.org/volunteer. You’ll fill out an application, SMART will run a background check and provide information on signing up with the school district as a volunteer. To learn more you can also call SMART’s office at 541-797-7726. The commitment is for the rest of the school year. The program also recruits substitutes for readers who occasionally need to miss a session.
If this volunteer opportunity appeals to you, now is the time to contact SMART Reading. You are needed to help our children become lifelong readers. Books open up so many opportunities to our children!
Nancy Johanson Paul
Hood River
Sowing carnage
We reap what we sow. Together we have placed nearly 300 million guns into our homes, in our vehicles and on our persons. Each year we seed even more guns into our neighborhoods. Gun shops that use to primarily sell rifles and shotguns for hunting and target shooting, now largely traffic in assaults rifles and semiautomatic pistols.
People suffer from depression. Some become angry after losing a job or a broken marriage. Others become violent under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Still others are encouraged by social media to hate certain individuals or groups. The more these individuals have ready access to guns, the more gun related deaths we see. The driver for gun violence isn’t mental health — it’s access to guns. The easier the access and more lethal the weapon, the more gun deaths.
We can do more to reduce the current carnage while preserving the original intent of the Second Amendment. We can begin by treating gun ownership as a public health issue and we can quit selling assault rifles and high capacity guns and magazines. We can require training, permitting and insurance for the deadliest weapons.
Richard Davis
The Dalles
