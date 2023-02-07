The far right editorial board members of the Wall Street Journal are nothing less than bald faced hypocrites. In the Jan. 27 issue of The Week Magazine article on gas kitchen stoves, they charge progressives of “imposing their values” on the rest of us. What about regressive, i.e. far right republicans, “imposing” their draconian anti-abortion laws on the rest of us? They have already done so in a number of states. Even worse, they would have a national ban all abortions with few or no exceptions with no regard to the life of the mother regardless of age or ability to care for an unwanted child. This to me, screams of hypocrisy at it worse.
We have loved Hood River for nearly 30 years — 20 of those years have been shared with my husband. We spent our honeymoon at the old Hood River Hotel. I say “old” because the hotel was filled with antiques and memorabilia of the Gorge. Things have changed in Hood River and I was shocked to see that there will be a “Drag Brunch” offered at the hotel with the expectation that families will attend with children who will see their parents view men dressed as women? Yes, I did write to the hotel. Evidently, the “woke” culture is infiltrating Hood River but the city council can stop this kind of entertainment within the city limits and I hope they do.
Democracy in the eye of the beholder
Everybody likes to win — no one likes to lose. But at what cost to our democracy, in our very divided country, do we spin a narrative that further divides us? Our country see saws back and forth as different parties come into office. Two months ago the South Carolina, state supreme court with a 5:4 Democrat to Republican make up, struck down gerrymandered State Senate district maps that favored Republicans. Another ruling nullified new voter ID requirements. A newly elected state supreme court with 5:2 Republicans to Democrats wants to re-litigate these rulings and may very well overturn them due to differing ideology. Courts are supposed to be non-partisan but as we can see from the recent ruling on abortion in the Supreme Court, that is no longer the case. It’s not normal for courts to re-litigate settled case law and its whiplash effects breakdown respect for government and the rule of law.
One can believe in respect for differences but not respect a government that doesn’t treat all its citizens as equal with equal rights under the law. Voting districts should be determined by non-partisan means and voting should be as simple for everyone as it is in Oregon, Washington and a few other states. Making partisan districts benefiting one party over the other makes sense only if you don’t trust that your party will win without these gerrymandered districts.
Making voting more complicated by requiring more ID, reducing drop boxes, shortening voting hours, restricting mail-in ballots, etc., unfairly limits voting in marginalized communities that more often vote Democratic. Our very partisan media can put spin on these rulings to explain them to viewers but leave out the fact that in a real democracy, (and ours is already questionable) everyone can participate equally and these voting laws are discriminatory.
A real fight for democracy should start with overturning Citizen’s United, the 2010 SCOTUS ruling that gave us unlimited campaign financing through PACs with little accountability, and by having at least all federal elections vote by mail as we do here.
Republicans are canceling Flip Wilson. The famous comedy variety hour on TV in the 1970s featured Wilson appearing — in drag — as the character Geraldine.
Many Republican-controlled states, which fortunately Oregon is not, are moving to ban drag performances in public because they say they are sexually explicit. I suppose Flip Wilson could still be watched in the safety of your own home — for now.
I was 11 years old when the Flip Wilson Show came on the air. I remember laughing a lot, but I don’t remember anything sexual about it.
In fact, drag performance has been common in entertainment going back as far as you want. It’s just silly culture war politics.
I am guessing that people enacting these laws would say they don’t want to cancel Flip Wilson, but there are already laws on the books prohibiting sexually explicit activities around children.
We don’t need any new laws, and we don’t need Republican Culture Wars that ban perfectly harmless behavior.
