Bringing Out Our Best, The Dalles Art Center

The Dalles artist Alan Root, second from left, chats with visitors next to his metal sculpture, “The Fisherman,” during an open house Thursday,  Feb. 2, for the juried show “Bringing Out Our Best: TDAC’s Member Show.” 

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Hypocrites

The far right editorial board members of the Wall Street Journal are nothing less than bald faced hypocrites. In the Jan. 27 issue of The Week Magazine article on gas kitchen stoves, they charge progressives of “imposing their values” on the rest of us. What about regressive, i.e. far right republicans, “imposing” their draconian anti-abortion laws on the rest of us? They have already done so in a number of states. Even worse, they would have a national ban all abortions with few or no exceptions with no regard to the life of the mother regardless of age or ability to care for an unwanted child. This to me, screams of hypocrisy at it worse.