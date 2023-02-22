Legislative support
Last week I was in Olympia to testify in support of HB1222 that would require insurance coverage for hearing aids and related audiology services. While there, I met with my District 14 Rep. Chris Corry, along with a friend’s son who wears hearing aids.
This was my second meeting with Rep. Corry on this issue and he was inquisitive and thoughtful regarding the bill and had a great rapport with the boy.
My thanks to Rep. Corry for his support of the bill in the Appropriations Committee which will allow people of modest means to have access to hearing aids and related audiology services.
Doug Baker
White Salmon
Inspirational read
Always inspirational to read about those who help members of their who are in need (“Hearts of Gold” honorees focus on serving those most in need by Susan Frost, Columbia Gorge News, Feb. 8). The “Hearts of Gold” award winners are a great example for us all.
One way to step up with this inspiration is to call on our members of Congress to follow this example and renew the expanded child tax credit that cut child poverty in half and helped millions of families pay rent, catch up on bills, and afford food. A renters’ tax credit modeled after this would help slow the slide to homelessness, and end people paying 50% and more of their income for rent. So be inspired and do your part to help those most in need by asking your representatives to pass these and other initiatives to make a difference for “those most in need.”
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.
Community conversation
Over the years I’ve had some great conversations with random folks from these letters I write to the editor. For that I’m grateful both to the readers and the local newspaper for holding this forum as a space to speak our minds on all kinds of issues.
When it comes to gun violence, I feel like these letters are me shouting out from a well. A voice muffled by the depths we find ourselves in as a nation, growing numb from the sustained exposure to the horrors unfolding around us.
At this point it doesn’t even matter to write the name of the current shooting that inspired this letter because it will be forgotten by the time this is printed.
Those are real lives by the way, who died in a terrifying, lonely manner. That’s not something to just shove away, yet we keep doing it, reflexively now closing off parts of ourselves. Giving in when we should be shouting out loud.
Like with most things in life, I find that the gun thing has a large shade of grey. There is not just one solution. Our problem is in seeing each other’s humanity enough to take a stand and say no more. We can have guns and we can also have safety. Not just in the home but on our streets. I don’t care what the final solution looks like and we need solutions.
Sitting on your pile of guns while not supporting common sense safety laws is not sustainable. The Second Amendment says very clearly, “well regulated.”
Today, I am actively working along with many of you to help build a reality of optimism and connectedness that evolves us past this moment. One where our government works for the people. Where I see a future for myself and my business, my family and friends. That we all thrive.
That’s all that matters to me these days. The rest of this stuff, the politics of the moment or the shiny object are not where I find true happiness. We are all in this together and deserve so much better.
Avery Hoyt
White Salmon
