1A playoff in The Dalles Feb. 18, 2023.

Ronda Hull, in bright green sweater, responds as the Redsides score during the South Wasco girls basketball district playoff game Saturday in The Dalles. With both the girls and boys teams competing in the district playoff, it was a big day for Hull. “It’s been my year!” she said. Her husband, Jim Hull, was on hand as coach for the boys team, which included her son freshman guard Jason Hull. Her daughter, junior Julie Hull, played for the girls team. “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this,” she added.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Legislative support

Last week I was in Olympia to testify in support of HB1222 that would require insurance coverage for hearing aids and related audiology services. While there, I met with my District 14 Rep. Chris Corry, along with a friend’s son who wears hearing aids.