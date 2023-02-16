The opinions expressed in the letters below are “your voice,” and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Columbia Gorge News, its staff, publisher or advertisers.
Woke
Governor Sarah Huckabee, in her G.O.P. response to President Biden’s State of the Union Speech, framed her response as a Republican battle against the “woke mob”. We all know words can be weapons, especially when left vague and undefined. So, let me help her get more specific. Here’s a start:
Believe in science, you’re woke.
Believe racism is hate, you’re woke.
Believe an accurate understanding of our country’s history is important, you’re woke.
Believe women should control their own health decisions, you’re woke.
Believe LGBTQ+ youth deserve respect and understanding, you’re woke.
Dana Stover
White Salmon
Keep Our Care Act
Washington residents, there are some important bills making their way through our state legislature this month that deserve our immediate attention. One is the “Keep Our Care Act” designed to safeguard community access to quality, affordable healthcare by preventing harmful mergers and acquisitions by large healthcare entities. The Act would prohibit consolidations that diminish current access levels, and it would require health equity assessments and community input prior to approval. It would also grant our state attorney general oversight and enforcement power to ensure any such consolidations do not negatively impact access to healthcare services.
As we watch health system ownership consolidate under fewer and fewer owners, we in rural communities feel the impact — experiencing higher costs, limited services, and lack of alternative care sites. Recent consolidations across the state have resulted in restricted access to critical care services, and have created medically unnecessary hurdles, harmful delays, and increased travel time and costs. The Keep Our Care Act will safeguard against these barriers here in rural communities and across the state.
We see similar legislation already in action on the Oregon side of the Gorge. The Feb. 1 issue of the Columbia Gorge News covered changes to MCMC’c services and Adventist Health’s plans to purchase MCMC. A section of the article on page 9, “OHA seeks comment on transaction,” explains the OHA review process and solicits public input. The mandate to solicit input into such acquisitions is a result of Oregon legislation similar to the Keep Our Care Act, and is designed to make sure these business deals result in lowered consumer costs, increased access, and better care.
Washington residents, please contact your state senator and two representatives this week and urge them to support the Keep Our Care Act (SB 5241 and HB 1263). For White Salmon and Goldendale residents, your state legislators are: Sen. Curtis King (R) at curtis.king@leg.wa.gov; Rep. Gina Mosbrucker (R) at gina.mosbrucker@leg.wa.gov; and Rep. Chris Corry (R) at chris.corry@leg.wa.gov.
Karen Enns
White Salmon
