cheer

Cheerleaders wish luck to Bruins boys basketball free throw during Friday’s game at Columbia High School. Pictured are, left to right, Grace Kennedy, Mariana Emrich, Sophie Denny, Gracye Miller, Cloei Farrell and Ella Sears.

 Chelsea Marr photo

Electing liars

Why is it so many Republicans are eager to elect pathological liars to public office? Take newly elected Congressman George Santos as the latest example. Almost everything he has said about his personal and public life is a bald-faced lie. Not only is he a liar, he is dishonest. He milked donors of his GoFundMe campaign to raise $3,000 to help veterinarians treat abused dogs. He kept every cent of it for himself.