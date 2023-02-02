Electing liars
Why is it so many Republicans are eager to elect pathological liars to public office? Take newly elected Congressman George Santos as the latest example. Almost everything he has said about his personal and public life is a bald-faced lie. Not only is he a liar, he is dishonest. He milked donors of his GoFundMe campaign to raise $3,000 to help veterinarians treat abused dogs. He kept every cent of it for himself.
I think Santos is the sick dog. His actions have consequences. As an incoming congressman, the lies themselves could create ethical violations and even legal challenges now that he is seated in congress.
Of course, we have Donald J. Trump and his record of 20 lies a day during his four years in office. The movies have the Lion King. Republicans have the Lying King. A person has to wonder just what has gone so wrong with Republicans in the country.
Gary Fields
Hood River
Where is it going?
None of that money goes to Ukraine. It all goes to the military industrial complex.
David Warnock
Hood River
Too ticket-happy
The City of Hood River’s parking officer is too ticket-happy.
The previous weekend, I went to downtown Hood River to go shopping with some friends.
I parked a little up the block from the actual parking kiosk, so after we parked, I had to walk down to the kiosk to get the Passport Parking code for the proper zone number to enter it into the app.
Paid for the parking at 3 p.m., and lo and behold! The parking cop was apparently standing right there and was racing me to ticket the vehicle ... and gave me a ticket at 3:01p.m.
Apparently, the Hood River parking police think that you must have parking payment osmosis so that as soon as you turn off your ignition, the payment is done? No time to even walk to the parking kiosk? Really?
Smoke was coming out of my ears this morning as I drove to Hood River to contest the ticket. It really ticked me off that I had to take an hour out of my time to fight a wrongfully-written ticket.
The court admin staff took one look at the ticket and said they would dismiss it, and acted like they were doing me a favor, rather than apologizing for the clear error of the officer.
I then said it really seemed like a predatory ticketing practice, and their reply was: Yes, she is really fast. She gets a lot of tickets this way.
Unacceptable.
If that’s the case, then maybe the officer needs to be retrained to not do this. It isn’t helpful to local businesses to have people avoiding downtown due to an overzealous parking cop. I for one am going to rethink parking / shopping in downtown Hood River with that kind of attitude.
I get it: Hood River is a high-traffic tourist destination and I’m sure there’s a good number of scofflaws who don’t pay. But given how fast the parking cop acted, she must have been standing right there watching me pay using the phone app. And still chose to ticket me anyway, hoping it would stick.
That’s just awful.
Dawn Rasmussen
The Dalles
Generosity of The Dalles
I am writing to thank The Dalles-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected more than 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items — The Dalles-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.
Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.
Across Oregon, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 253-572-1155.
Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13–20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Lizette Miller
Boone, N.C.
Semi Bird for governor
Why we need Semi Bird for governor: Right now we have the wrong people making the wrong decisions under the wrong leadership in our state government. Let’s just take a look at the last 10 years that Inslee has been governor: Major tax increases, lawlessness has increased in all areas of crime now are at record setting levels, drugs flowing into the state at increased rate has become a crisis, Mom and Pop business closing, disastrous education polices, homelessness out of control.
If we don’t change the direction this state is going and get new leadership in Olympia, one that is dedicated into restoring commonsense and accountability in the state government things are going to get worse. We have a chance in November 2024 to vote for a better future. That’s why we need Semi Bird for governor.
Delmer Eldred
Goldendale
Many tears
As I listen to our President Biden at Martin Luther King’s church, it brought back memories of my family that have passed away. My family has many colors also from many countries, from Australia to Europe.
Also, I’m very proud of my son and my brother’s son, who had very close friends that are Black and Hispanic when they all attended The Dalles High School.
Remember: Color is only on the outside, love and caring in on the inside! Writing this letter has helped me clear my tears! Tears are part of my healing!
Steve Cochenour
The Dalles
