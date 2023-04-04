Vietnam Veterans Honored

March 29 was National Vietnam War Veterans Day. In The Dalles, a ceremony recognizing these Veterans, their families and friends was held at Kelly Viewpoint Veterans Memorial. The Patriot Guard Riders were the flag bearers. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer was given and a Navy veteran’s poem was read.  After the ceremony those in attendance were encouraged to meet and greet one another and reflect on the 50th anniversary of the last combat troops to leave Vietnam. Above, veterans stand next to a banner proclaiming March 29 as the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

 Photo courtesy Gary Elkinton

Over the top

The guest editorial last week about HB2001 was really over the top. The author claims that a recent bill adopted with widespread bipartisan support seeks to “phase out single family housing.” How would it do this? Well, for a city the size of The Dalles, it requires that we allow duplexes in areas zoned for single family homes.