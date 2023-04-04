Over the top
The guest editorial last week about HB2001 was really over the top. The author claims that a recent bill adopted with widespread bipartisan support seeks to “phase out single family housing.” How would it do this? Well, for a city the size of The Dalles, it requires that we allow duplexes in areas zoned for single family homes.
That’s it. Somehow adding a few duplexes to our neighborhoods constitutes abolishing single family housing?
Look, I know by now that any time anybody tries to actually get anything done, there will be complainers who have no solutions of their own to offer. But this editorial is an extreme example. I suggest that readers do their own research to see what this bill does.
And if somebody wants to build a duplex next to my house, I am fine with that.
Dean Myerson
The Dalles
No recall
Oh no! Here we go again with another recall petition in Cascade Locks. Submitted by David Lipps, the petition seeks to remove two multi-term members of the Port Commission. Sadly, we Locksters know full well the ugly side of recalls. Long-time friends become enemies, and neighbors no longer speak as the community puts its worst foot forward. A recall should be the last resort only after all other attempts at compromise and debate have been exhausted.
In this case, it seems that Mr. Lipps is using the recall process as the first and only path for resolving his displeasure with the actions of the two commissioners. Why?
Why not first have a conversation with the targeted commissioners and attempt to resolve his issues with them face to face?
Why subject our small town to the divisive nightmare of another recall?
Voters should demand a more intelligent and community-spirited solution and reject this recall.
Gary Munkhoff
Cascade Locks
Trump woes
I would like to see the prosecution seek denial of personal recognizance bond (for Donald Trump) as a flight risk.
I think this motion would be rejected in this case. But perhaps the attempt by the prosecution in this case to have the judge do the above, or even to deny bail entirely, could open up the concepts for consideration in upcoming, likely more substantive and serious cases, such his effort to fix the Georgia election.
Your honor, could you please lock him up? See, our thinking, judge, is when it finally clicks inside his head that he is facing years in prison, he just might scurry off to Russia. “Welcome, welcome, great job,” Putin would say. “Thanks for laundering all those billions of dollars for my mob buddies for all those years. When I saw that golden escalator, I just about fell on the floor laughing. Brilliant! So here’s a nice dacha for your retirement, enjoy.”
So let’s say in the Georgia case, the judge does not deny bail, but does require money bail bond. Fun to think about!
You can just see his attorneys visiting one of the more seedy parts of town, at Lenny’s Bail Bonds. Lenny going, “Geez, honestly I’ve never handled a $4.5 billion bail bond before. But I’ll talk with our ‘friend’s’ in New Jersey? We’ll see what we can do.”
“Now, you know,” continues Lenny, “Part of the deal might be they might want a couple of little tiny tiny little small favors, down the road a ways, you know? That’s how they work. I’ll get back to you.”
It won’t hurt for your client to stew in jail for a few days while we work this out. He’s more likely to sign whatever, after fretting in an orange jumpsuit for a few days.
Jerrold Richards
Lyle
Growing problem
Today, while hiking up the pipeline trail with my 6-year- old daughter, I saw a man in a homeless camp walk from his tent to the Hood River bank, drop his trousers, and defecate into the river.
Last week, I saw an elderly man get attacked by a homeless woman’s unleashed and uncontrolled dog.
New tents are popping up on a daily basis along the river bank. Old “camps” are being abandoned and the leftover garbage and tents just sits there.
I called the sheriff’s department to ask what could be done. They told me that their hands are tied because “that’s what Oregon voted for.” Meanwhile, it takes four patrol cars to write a speeding ticket. Way to earn it, guys.
Hood River is quickly becoming Portland. Do you care? Call in and report it when you see it. We cannot let tent cities and garbage take over our town.
Brook Melee
Hood River
Very concerned
Dear Representative Bentz,
(Former president Donald Trump recently wrote,) “What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former POTUS, who got more votes than any sitting president in history … with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why and who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA!”
These are the words on Truth Social of Donald Trump, an obviously sick and dangerous person, who very well could be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, about a New York prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, who is just doing his job.
I put those words here on paper not to honor them in any way but to highlight that you and your party are doing nothing to stop him or to speak out against his erratic and dangerous behavior.
More large magazine assault rifles are being purchased and your party is working against efforts to eliminate these weapons from our country as our children are being slaughtered in their schools!
Meanwhile, the top Republican is gaslighting your constituents who are buying them, making this one of the most dangerous countries in the world.
When will you step up to the plate and defend democracy? Who is pressuring you all so much that few of you can speak out against this obvious insanity?
You took an oath of office to defend democracy and the Constitution. What about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
Please do your job!
A very concerned citizen,
Sarah Bellinson
Hood River
