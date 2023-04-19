Blossom Fest

Jackie Heck, Hood River, checks out the variety of freeze dried candies at the Mount Hood Munchies booth during the Blossom Festival Craft Fair held at the Hood River County Fairgrounds April 15-16. The candies are the creation of Meghan West, Parkdale, pictured at right (instagram.com/mounthoodmunchies).

 Trisha Walker photo

Asking for your vote

My name is Adrian Lopez, and I’m running for The Dalles School Board, Zone 1.