My name is Adrian Lopez, and I’m running for The Dalles School Board, Zone 1.
I’ve served on the board for the past two years after being appointed in 2021. I’m running now to continue serving my community because our schools and our children’s education are extremely important to me.
I’ve lived in Mosier for 25 years, and I grew up in the schools of this district. Now my daughter is a student in the district and I want to help make sure she and other students get the best education our community can give them.
As a school board member, my priorities will be to provide quality education for our kids, improve and maintain school facilities, and ensure student and staff safety at our schools.
These are challenging times for our students, staff and our schools. If I’m elected, I will work to continually improve our children’s educational experiences and opportunities. If you live in Zone 1, I’d be grateful for your vote.
Adrian Lopez
Mosier
Protecting our parks
My name is Kasey McCullough and I am a candidate for the Northern Wasco Parks and Recreation District Board, Position 2. I am a fourth generation resident of the area. I was born and raised in The Dalles and Dufur, attended St. Mary’s Academy, and graduated from Dufur High School. After pursuing an education at Oregon State University, I traveled around Texas, and throughout the South, working on start-up breweries. After some time away, I returned home to invest in our community by starting a successful small business.
As an avid outdoorsman, I care deeply about our parks. I want to ensure we are managing our resources wisely and ensuring a strong and stable parks system for years to come. I also want to protect access to our parks and make sure groups like The Dalles Little League have safe and vibrant fields to utilize.
I will bring independent, informed, and steady decision making to the Parks and Rec District Board, Position 2. I humbly ask for your support and your vote. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 16.
Kasey McCullough
The Dalles
Affordable housing
I attended the April 3 town hall on homelessness held in The Dalles. I am grateful to the many people working hard on these difficult issues. I was gratified to hear about a number of different projects and efforts underway to create a transitional shelter, local mental health treatment options, a street outreach program, a navigation center, and drug and mental health courts. The one thing we didn’t hear about was housing.
We learned of the success of 79 people who transitioned into housing through The Dalles Pallet Shelter last year. Yet disappointingly, according to the point-in-time count data that was shared, at least 60 of our community members lost their housing and became homeless during that same time period. As one audience member asked, once people complete a transitional housing program, where do they go? There’s just no affordable housing available in the Gorge.
The solution to homelessness is homes. With our skyrocketing housing costs and growing population, we are playing a game of musical chairs with an ever increasing number of players and an ever decreasing number of chairs.
We need to be welcoming and encouraging of diverse housing options including multi-family projects, mobile home parks, and cottage clusters in our neighborhoods. We homeowners need to be willing to stop treating our homes as investments with the expectation of ever-increasing property values, and even accept a decrease as we work to reduce housing costs. We need to support local levies or food and beverage taxes because building affordable housing requires massive public investments to be financially viable. We need to curtail the purchase of housing by investment firms and significantly limit rent increases.
The thing about musical chairs is that in the end there’s one winner and a lot of losers. But if we’re willing to change the game, we can all win together.
MariRuth Petzing
Hood River
Love not fear
I was pleased when I recently learned of the purchasing of the Oregon Motor Motel in The Dalles to provide support and shelter to our houseless neighbors. I have worked with the houseless population in the Gorge since moving here in 2017 and I understand their needs and the reasons for their suffering very clearly. This is never an easy issue to tackle and hard feelings abound. But having people freeze or starve to death in our communities is not acceptable. Those of us fortunate to have had enough love and support we needed to avoid despair and homelessness need to be more considerate of those who may not have. About 80% of houseless people have been victims of sexual or emotional abuse in their lives according to recent studies.
People are afraid to bring these services to their neighborhoods and I understand their fears. But having worked at the Hood River Warming Shelter for six years and now living within blocks of it, it is so much better seeing people receive the attention and resources they need to work towards a better life than seeing them living in tents, surrounded by trash. There is dignity and love in these places and the people who work in them are dedicated to keeping them clean, quiet and respectful of the neighborhoods where they reside. Three years ago when the Warming Shelter was at the Valley Christian Church, many neighbors were worried and upset with it being there and at the end of the season, admitted that they didn’t feel its presence.
Fear is often at the root of dissent but love is where things change for the better. We all need to work towards ending homelessness and not cave to the political pressure of the loud few. We should all support The Annex, the Navigation Center and the Mid Columbia Houseless Collaborative. All of these things will make the community safer and ultimately happier for ALL residents. If you prefer to see tents only in parks for recreation, then these efforts at a solution should be vociferously supported!
Sarah Bellinson
Hood River
Knowing what to do
Albert Einstein wrote that the key to understanding is imagination, not knowledge.
Imagination.
On the eve of Operation “Torch,” the American invasion of North Africa during World War II, General George S. Patton, knowing that fear gripped the hearts of his soldiers, summoned them to courage not by calling on them to remember their training but by exhorting them to imagine.
He spoke these words:
“When you put your hand into a mass of goo that a moment before was your best friend’s face, you’ll know what to do.”
Not long after the tragedy on Dec. 14, 2012, when 20 6- and 7-year-old children and six adults were shot and killed in Sandy Hook Elementary School, National Public Radio interviewed a United States Senator from the American West. Attempting to convey an expression of sympathy the senator opened his remarks with the following three words:
“I cannot imagine ....”
Mr. Senator, you do not have that right. You must imagine. You must drive up to the school. Get out of your car. Walk to the school’s front door. Step inside. Walk down the hallway. Open the classroom door, and look down upon the obliteration that a moment before was the chest of your little boy, your little girl, your little grandson, your little granddaughter, your little niece, your little nephew.
Imagine that Mr. Senator, and you’ll know what to do.
Robert White
Mt. Hood-Parkdale
Stuben: Best choice for schools
Hood River County School Board Elections are coming up, and Dave Stuben is the best choice for Zone 5. I’ve coached alongside Dave, and served under him in 2022 as he lifted the Hood River Whitecaps travel baseball program from post COVID disarray to its best year ever. Dave leads with an open mind, an open ear, and always puts kids first. He is a stabilizing force. With Dave it’s all-in commitment, inclusion, and humility.
Over the last five years, I’ve witnessed Dave unite families from all corners of the Hood River community. Always positive, always proactive, his coaching and leadership have helped hundreds of kids on the baseball diamond and beyond.
I’m endorsing Dave publicly because, now more than ever, our schools need leadership that promotes tolerance and compassion. Dave is that person. His commitment to youth sports isn’t rooted in winning. For him, it’s about building a better community through Hood River’s young people. Teamwork, discipline, kindness – these are non-negotiables when you play for Dave. He leads by example — always. He is the best candidate for Zone 5. Vote for Dave Stuben.
Eddy Patricelli
Hood River
Representation
I have a very hard time understanding why Republicans in eastern Oregon counties want to be annexed onto Idaho. They claim to want to affiliate with like minded conservative Idaho republicans and want full conservative representation in state government. For heavens sake, they already have both. Malheur County (which does not want be part of Idaho) is in the Mountain Time Zone because of the proximity to Boise.
Oregon District 2, the biggest in Oregon, covers all the want to go to Idaho. In the last 128 years, 17 representatives have served this district, only two were Democrats. They could not have had stronger representation if they had tried. If it were to happen, Oregon would be 69.5% smaller! The one bright spot in all this nonsense is that both states have to agree to it. I seriously doubt that will ever happen.
Gary Fields
Hood River
Support is healing
In big letters I write SUPPORT! Support doesn’t just come from family or the church, it also comes from all the surroundings you live, work or shop at. I almost lost my life when I was 19 years old in the military, while representing America, South Vietnam and the American people of all colors and races. Plus, men, women and children, yes, even the people on the street that struggle!
My next combat mission was life as a husband and father! We all supported each other, as all of us should, even outside the family!
Then after almost losing my life again, I found deep down the true support that I receive, not just in the family or church.
The big support that I received comes from a store I walk through and shop at; that’s Fred Meyer. They give me verbal support, thru kindness and caring! Thank you!
We’re all family.
Steve Cochenour
The Dalles
Vote Christopher
If you want someone who is hard-working, honest, community minded, and smart, then Christy Christopher is the person to vote for Hood River Valley County Parks and Recreation District May 16. Christy grew up in the Hood River Valley so she knows what is great about this community and some areas where work is needed. The Hood River pool is the largest concern since it needs major improvements before the pool becomes no longer usable. In order to get community support for pool upgrade, Christy know that she needs to listen to the public’s ideas and solutions. She plans to hold forums around the valley to get this input.
Christy also knows the value of physical activity being a cross country runner and enjoying the outdoors with her family. She believes that her participation with Community Education Soccer in her youth made a major positive impact in her life. She wants other children and youth to benefit from the athletics that Parks and Recreation can provide.
Hood River County has a need for more park space development. Christy wants children and adults to have plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors and play sports. She knows that children thrive when they get outside and explore their world and also get the much needed physical exercise their minds and bodies need.
Please go to Christy’s web site at www.christychristopher.com and see for yourself what qualifications and experience she will bring to the Parks and Recreation District if elected. I ask others to help me in getting the word out about Christy Christopher’s campaign. Christy is my daughter and I am very proud of her past accomplishments. I hope Hood River Valley will benefit from Christy’s hard work and determination to give back to her community.
Nancy Johanson Paul
Oak Grove
Yes for schools
Great schools help make Hood River County great. I urge everyone to vote yes for schools and renew the local option levy on May’s ballot. As a mom and a school volunteer, I can attest to the hard work and effort put in by our school staff and community over the years. A large part of what makes our district successful is the financial support provided by the consistent renewal of this important levy. This levy maintains the current tax rate — this is not a tax rate increase.
Unfortunately, I remember school budget cuts when my daughters were in elementary school. Parents and staff rallied to creatively put together Art Week, Music Week and P.E. Week, relying on volunteers and PTO fundraising dollars to make up for the loss of these essential classes. Students look forward to engaging with these educators and these programs every day, not just one week a year. How sad it would be to lose access to these important programs and staff yet again.
Supporting schools is something everyone can agree is important for Hood River County kids, families, teachers and instructional assistants. All of our kids deserve a chance to have art and music classes regularly. They deserve the benefits that come with small class sizes including more time with caring teachers and aides. They deserve access to counseling, and athletics and theater, and interesting career electives that help them stay engaged in school and see a path forward to their future after high school.
Without this levy, Hood River schools would lose more than $3 million in an already reduced amount of dollars provided by the state. We truly cannot afford any cuts to the great programs and staff we have been fortunate to provide to students with the support of this levy. Less money for schools spells less success and support for our kids. I believe this is so important for our community. Please remember to turn in your ballot and vote yes for schools!
DeeDee Hennessy
Hood River
Support Measure 14-76
My husband and I are homeowners, taxpayers, and parents in Hood River County. Both of our sons have grown up in the HRCSD school system, from May Street Elementary to HRMS to the high school.
When our oldest son started first grade, the school district suffered financial cuts, resulting in the elimination of many positions such as music and physical education, which in turn decreased educational opportunities for all HRSCD students. Through careful planning and excellent stewardship, our school district recovered these opportunities along with important carefully considered expansions. The CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs have expanded STEM to K-5 and created multiple paths for students to get a head start for post high school education and training, the summer school program has expanded drastically, the AVID program is expanding, and there is a strong collaboration with the community college.
Even prior to the pandemic, our board demonstrated thoughtful and innovative leadership and experience prioritizing the health of our students. They have utilized the Student Investment Account to increase counseling access for students, supported the student-based health center which offers medical and mental health services to all students, and hired family engagement specialists at each school. All of these factors result in HRVHS having one of the highest graduation rates in the state of Oregon. We as a family have had an incredibly positive experience with HRCSD. I strongly urge you to support the levy, voting yes on measure 14-76. Strong support of public education is a great investment for our community and for our future.
Molly Fauth
Hood River
Reitz for school board
I’m writing in strong support of Chrissy Reitz, seeking re-election to the Hood River County School District Board of Directors, Position 1. I served with Chrissy on the board of directors for two terms during smooth and rocky transitions, predictable and unpredictable funding cycles, and program growth and retraction. She has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our community’s students, families, and educators.
Chrissy’s leadership has been a steady hand on the tiller keeping our school district constantly moving forward in pursuit of educational excellence. She brings common sense thinking and a passion for student growth and achievement to the work. As all sectors of our community move forward and through the aftermath of the pandemic, dedicated leaders with proven skills, knowledge, and experience are vital for success. Chrissy Reitz will get the job done.
David Russo
Hood River
