Don't stop bee-lieving

A bumble bee gets to work at the Imagination Garden in The Dalles, despite the recently smoky conditions in the Gorge. 

 Gary Elkinton photo

Thank you from Dry Hollow

Each year students begin the school year without the supplies they need. For many years, the students and teachers at Dry Hollow Elementary have been blessed to have several individuals and organizations in the area take care of these needs and make sure that the students we have have the supplies they need to be successful in school.