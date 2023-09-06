Thank you from Dry Hollow
Each year students begin the school year without the supplies they need. For many years, the students and teachers at Dry Hollow Elementary have been blessed to have several individuals and organizations in the area take care of these needs and make sure that the students we have have the supplies they need to be successful in school.
I personally want to thank a couple of these organizations who are always lending a helping hand to the staff and students at Dry Hollow Elementary School by donating needed items. First, I would like to recognize and thank Gateway Church in The Dalles for all they do for Dry Hollow. Not only do they donate school supplies, but if a child needs socks, pants, or whatever, they are always willing to help us out. I would be amiss if I also didn't thank the American Legion of Mosier for always giving Dry Hollow tons of school supplies each year. These supplies really come in handy and it's nice to know that the students can get anything they need by just asking the teacher. Teachers don't have to go out and buy the supplies, because others are looking out for the children of our community.
Finally, I would like to thank the Odd Fellows, or Masons of The Dalles, for donating several new bikes to our school each year. These really motivate our students to read books because that gives them a chance to win a new bike.
As I said earlier in my letter, we are truly blessed to have so many caring adults in our community that want to see our children be successful in school. Many thanks, also, to the countless other individuals I didn't mention, that donate to our school as well each year. You are appreciated by all of us at Dry Hollow.
Courtney Kiser, Dry Hollow Fifth Grade Teacher
To quote the Moody Blues: "You know it's true. We all know that it's true." You saw him do it. We all saw what he did. By the time November 2024 rolls around, he will be a convicted felon on many counts (some involving the attempted overthrow of our government), an adjudged sex abuser akin to a rapist, and twice impeached by a bipartisan Congress (never before in our country's history).
This is the guy you will make the Republican nominee to be President of the United States.
