Fishing on the Columbia

Fishermen on the Columbia River try their luck for the fall salmon run. Above, two of those fishermen pull in salmon from their gill net, which was set in the river off of Dallesport. 

 Gary Elkinton photo

Tradition ends

My mother-in-law and her sisters and brother attended Grades 1-12 at Mosier School. My husband attended Grades 1-12 at Mosier School. I attended Grades 8-12 here. Because of consolidation , our children only attended Grades 1-4 here. Our grandchildren started school here.