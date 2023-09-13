Tradition ends
My mother-in-law and her sisters and brother attended Grades 1-12 at Mosier School. My husband attended Grades 1-12 at Mosier School. I attended Grades 8-12 here. Because of consolidation , our children only attended Grades 1-4 here. Our grandchildren started school here.
This morning we went to see our grandkids off to their first day of a new school year. In The Dalles.
It was a day of mixed emotions. It was a sad day because the Mosier Community School board didn't have the courage to fix the problems that could have prevented this.
Joan M. Hudson, Mosier
Partisan parroting
I have been waiting for one of Rep. Jeff Helfrich’s monthly updates that is not overtly partisan, and so far I have continued to be disappointed. This kind of talk might be fine for his campaign materials, but I would expect that when authoring a newspaper column for the general public in his district, Rep. Helfrich would want to speak to all of the voters.
In his most recent article, Helfrich parrots right-wing talking points in attacking public schools, using a familiar rhetorical device. He says, “I have spoken to many parents who are losing faith in our public school system." This is the same technique often used by the federally-indicted former president in his oratory, as in, “Many people think I am a great golfer.” It may well be true that many people at his club think that, but that doesn’t mean that it is either true or representative of the general public’s beliefs.
Similarly, there are two problems with Rep. Helfrich’s comment on public schools. The first is that it is non-representative hearsay. Mr. Helfrich, do you really think that the countless parents who are happy with the public schools are calling your office? No, it is people who have an axe to grind.
The second problem is that the more you repeat this kind of hearsay, the more it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Do you think there were many Americans dissatisfied with the FBI or our judiciary system before the disgraced former president and his media outlets began pounding that message on the public?
As a result, we now have people threatening judges and wanting to defund our federal law-enforcement agencies. You may think it’s a stretch, but comments like yours are the ones that make angry people show up at school board meetings.
So, as you go about your district during this break, I would hope that you would talk to parents who support their local schools, and hey, maybe even spend some time in classrooms and witness the phenomenal jobs that dedicated teachers are doing every day for our children.
Mike Scroggs, Hood River
Dementia
My late mother-in-law was a storyteller and chronic exaggerator. It was sometimes embarrassing for her kids, but it was just her personality and we learned to take it in stride. Then dementia set in and the stories became ever more expansive and detached from reality. Her filter was gone. We realized that was her new reality and adapted to it, but we had to caution others not to accept anything she said at face value.
I believe this is the stage Biden is in. He has always exaggerated and lied to build himself up, but his filter is gone now. He had a small kitchen fire years ago and periodically trots it out, wildly embellished, to compare his experience with things like the deadly Maui fires and even a hurricane. I am certain his handlers have implored him not to bring it up again and certainly not to make the minor kitchen fire into a life-threatening conflagration, but he just cannot help himself.
He is ill and rapidly getting worse. There is no way he can serve a second term (even most Democrats do not want that), but they cannot let him resign either. That would make Kamala president, and nobody wants that! I think they will continue propping him up until next year when he will issue a Lyndon Johnson-esque "I will not seek nor accept my party's nomination" statement. Democrats can then nominate someone else (probably the man who has done such a fine job helping turn San Francisco and California into progressive paradise) for 2024.
We will be a country without a competent leader until January of 2025, and very likely not even then. God help us.
Steve Hudson, The Dalles
Creating a monster
Early in Barack Obama’s presidency, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his most important achievement would be to make Obama a one-term president. Ever since, McConnell has opposed anything Democrats have introduced, even if originally Republican-proposed (e.g., Mitt Romney’s Massachusetts health plan predating Obamacare). This includes blocking legislation Obama and subsequent Democrats continually propose to rescue lower- and middle-income workers, many unjustly left behind. Lately, McConnell has given indications of realizing he’s created a monster — Donald Trump — but lacks the integrity to reverse course.
These angry, marginalized workers with legitimate grievances were fertile ground for the lies, hate and bigotry of Trump; many were drawn to him even though he’s always favored the rich, especially with his tax cuts. Conservative columnist George Will (Spokesman-Review, Aug. 2) concludes likewise that most of Trump’s rhetoric and showmanship merely channeled the emotion behind these grievances. The reward for his followers was satisfying their emotions, not in political accomplishments meeting their real challenges.
Eastern Washington’s U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has continually contributed to blocking Democratic-initiated legislation, including key immigration reform supported by President Obama that even attracted enough Republican U.S. House and Senate votes to have passed. Now Republicans exploit immigration difficulties resulting from its defeat.
Specifically, on June 27, 2013, the U.S. Senate passed the immigration reform bill by a large 68-32 margin. A bipartisan House of Representatives majority favored it (Froma Harrop, Spokesman-Review, Jan. 20, 2018), but Republican House leadership, including McMorris Rodgers, violated majority rule by disallowing a full House vote.
Norm Luther, Spokane
