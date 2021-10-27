Being an upstander
Last week, a woman was raped on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia, reported CNN, “even as witnesses failed to stop the incident or call the police.”
Where has all the bravery gone? Actually forget bravery, helping someone has nothing to do with bravery. It’s about trusting your instinct, and simply doing the right thing.
My father interrupted a bank robbery years ago when he witnessed the teller handing a man gobs of money. (“Hmmm, that’s odd, they usually count out one bill at a time for me,” he thought. He trusted his gut, and jumped on the guy.)
I stopped two thugs who were after a friend’s wallet. They had pummeled him to the ground on the sidewalk of Seattle. I ran up from behind them and gave them the biggest kick in the butt I could muster. It was enough to get them to turn around, swear at me, and scurry away.
Last winter, my sons assisted in the rescue of a kid on Mount Adams in dangerous conditions. My husband questioned the sanity of them going out in a snowstorm in the middle of the night. But one son replied “Dad, I can’t go to sleep knowing there’s a kid stuck on the mountain.” Enough said.
Safety is the first thing everyone asks about when I tell them any one of those stories. What if the bank robber had a gun? What if the thugs turned on you? What if an avalanche trapped your boys?
Yes, those are all good concerns. But sometimes, you don’t have time to stop and think about “the what if’s”. Sometimes you just need to trust your instinct and act.
I wasn’t on that train in Philadelphia. I don’t know what the inactive bystanders were thinking or why they weren’t reacting. I’m not recommending you put yourself in harm’s way (everyone’s comfort level is completely different) but there are safe ways to intervene and stop the abuse from worsening.
First and foremost, follow your instincts. If a situation feels wrong to you, it probably is. One way to think about it is, if you don’t act, could the situation get worse? If yes, you should intervene.
Stephanie Irving, executive director, Helping Hands Against Violence
Hood River
Support Dempsey
I support Pat Dempsey for White Salmon Valley School Board, Position 3.
Ms. Dempsey worked in the WSV School District for 36 years. She has been a teacher, curriculum developer, supervisor, and administrator. She is passionate about equity in education and consistently supported student learning at every level and for every ability. Her work with and for the students and staff of the WSV School District has given her the experience needed when making well-informed decisions for our district.
I support Ms. Dempsey for more than her past work in education. I support Pat’s vision for the future of our school district. Pat is interested in expanding vocational pathways for our secondary students. These programs would balance and compliment the Running Start program in place now, giving Columbia High School students an early start to higher education. Ms. Dempsey’s vision would include vocational apprenticeships, internships, and licensing exams that could earn a participating student community college credits, as well as a pathway to a good paying job after graduation. Pat has worked with Educational Service District 112, the agency with which our school district contracts services. She would support the work of the ESD and the WA Career Connect Learning Task Force to expand vocational programs into the Columbia River Gorge. Columbia High School could be a central hub and a logical starting place for these programs.
Given Ms. Dempsey’s proven leadership in education and her ideas for new and expanding opportunities for our students, I hope you will join me in voting for Pat Dempsey for White Salmon Valley School Board, Position 3.
Michelle Mayfield
White Salmon
Dempsey support
As a retired community college advisor and instructor, I was thrilled to learn about White Salmon School District Candidate Pat Dempsey’s interest in supporting vocational and career experiences. Many of the students I advised were not only undecided about what to study but they often had no knowledge about vocational careers. For decades, our culture has promoted the university path as the preferred one but it is clearly not a one-size-fits-all path and has left behind many people who had no interest in a university degree.
K-12 learners need far more exposure to the many career opportunities open to them. Dempsey understands that internships, mentoring, and job shadowing are the best ways to offer a realistic glimpse into a specific vocation. The world of work is changing every day due to automation; even Amazon is developing robotic technology to pack and ship in their warehouses with the goal of eliminating jobs. Meanwhile, our country is living with a shortage of professionals in the trades, healthcare, and technology.
As a White Salmon School Board member, Pat’s almost 40 years of professional experience in education will provide many benefits in shaping policies and programs that will serve the varied interests of students and the needs of county employers. A vote for Pat Dempsey is actually a vote for the future opportunities of White Salmon students.
Sue Kusch
White Salmon
Outdoor school support
I would like to recognize the Hood River school district for their participation and support the past two weeks at the first Outdoor School for all seventh graders in the area. It was inspiring and uplifting to witness the participation and creativity the students displayed while attending school in the outdoors for each of the 2 4-day sessions. Thanks HRCSD for making this happen for the seventh graders this year.
Laurie Bagley
Hood River
Support Dempsey and Harkema
Hello Klickitat County neighbors! By now, you have received your ballots for the Nov. 2 election. If you have not yet submitted your ballot, I encourage you to do so today. Every election is important, especially locally, and your voice matters! The best way to have a say in the local issues that affect you and your family is to vote in every election.
If you live in the boundaries of the White Salmon Valley School District, you will notice that there are two school board positions on your ballot. I hope you will join me in voting for Pat Dempsey and Peter Harkema. Both Pat and Peter have the experience and professionalism necessary to tackle the tough decisions our school board has to make.
Pat has worked in education, and in the White Salmon Valley School District, for nearly 40 years. She has extensive knowledge and experience with our unique district and the challenges it faces. She is an advocate for inclusivity for all students, and she plans to bring more opportunities for students to explore trade and vocational careers after high school, through job shadowing, internships, apprenticeships and mentoring.
Peter has also worked as an educator and has extensive experience in mediation and dispute resolution. This experience will be especially valuable as our school board continues to face issues that affect our schools and families on many levels, and that are often deeply emotional. I am confident Peter’s knowledge and experience will help our school board navigate these challenges and keep our district moving forward.
Please vote in this important election and please join me in voting for Pat Dempsey and Peter Harkema for White Salmon Valley School Board.
Marisa Cieloha
White Salmon
Thank you
I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the students and staff at Dry Hollow School to thank Staples and the patrons of Staples for the tremendous donation of school supplies that were recently delivered to our school. So many students come to school with very little. It’s so nice to be able to hand them supplies they can claim as their own.
I am never amazed at the generosity of the people of The Dalles because they always seem to give so generously when something is really needed. Thanks for brightening the lives of our students and for making things a little easier for their parents and their teachers. You are all so wonderful.
Courtney Kiser, Fifth Grade Teacher, Dry Hollow Elementary School
The Dalles
Vote Dempsey
I am writing on behalf of Pat Dempsey, candidate for White Salmon Valley School District Board, Position No. 3.
I am endorsing Pat as a highly qualified candidate for this important role in our school district.
Her knowledge of our school district is demonstrated by working for the district for 34 years in a variety of roles including special education teacher, vice principle at Henkle Middle School and special education coordinator for Educational Service District 112. Pat also held the responsibility of district assessment coordinator for the Washington State Achievement testing system.
In her roles, Pat was focused on student learning and success. I witnessed her skill at addressing the changing needs of the student and making appropriate adjustments to learning supports and services. Her decisions were informed by a holistic view of a child’s education to address the social, emotional and physical needs of each learner. There is no doubt regarding Pat’s wealth of knowledge of using data driven decisions to inform student learning and curriculum.
Pat is collaborative and interested in hearing from all participants. She worked closely with families to support their engagement and participation. She listens to all members of a team and responds with careful and thoughtful questions to open the dialogue and address concerns.
Pat is a competent professional that brings knowledge, skill, experience, kindness, and the necessary insight of responsible and responsive leadership.
Vote for Pat Dempsey.
Jill Davis
White Salmon
Simple explanation
I want to express gratitude to the author for his civil Oct. 20 letter entitled “Please Explain,” about the challenges at the U.S. border. My favorite teacher once said “There are often 4-5 sides to a complex story or situation.” Somehow polarized politics has removed the gray areas.
The situations at the Canadian and Mexican borders are dramatically different when you look at the details. Most Canadians live in comfort with a great deal of safety, food security, high levels of education and good health. Why would Canadians purposely come to the U.S. when we cannot even control a pandemic through simple measures like wearing masks which worked during the 1918 Spanish Flu crisis?
The human beings arriving at the southern border are often escaping countries with political instability, lack of law enforcement, extortion of their businesses by gangs and threats of murder and rape. Why else would they risk their lives and leave everything behind to travel hundreds of miles through dangerous areas with only a backpack and small children? It certainly is not to destroy our healthcare system, take all our jobs or give everyone COVID.
We will never all agree regarding how best to help these poor people literally running for their lives to protect themselves and their families. However, ignoring the realities about why people risk making a dangerous 800 mile trip on foot seems rather callous and inhumane.
I guess when you blame every problem on the opposing party it makes a lot more sense. Maybe we should be more grateful and walk in the shoes of those who make the life-or-death journey.
Steve Kaplan
Hood River
Why flip flop?
Where does Congressman Cliff Bentz stand on getting to the bottom of the Jan.6 insurrection?
You may recall he did break ranks with the majority of House Republicans to vote for a bipartisan commission to get the bottom of how the violent insurrection happened and who at the top, if anyone, was involved in orchestrating the disruption of the joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes that would formalize Joe Biden’s victory.
What was President Trump doing (and not doing) related to the insurrection on that day, and the days around Jan. 6? Mr. Bentz apparently thought it was important for a bipartisan commission to get the facts and try to ensure it never happens again. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney agreed. She became the co-chair of the commission, and has put her own political future in serious jeopardy as a result of her zeal to get to the truth.
But this week Mr. Bentz voted against charging Stephen Bannon for contempt of that commission when he refused to appear when subpoenaed. This is the same Stephen Bannon who was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering connected to the We Build the Wall campaign, but was pardoned by Mr. Trump on his last day in office (Jan. 20) and before Mr. Bannon’s case was tried in court.
Rep. Cheney stated that Mr. Bannon appears to have had advance knowledge of the plans for Jan. 6 and she thinks he likely had an important role in formulating those plans. It’s been reported Mr. Bannon predicted that “all hell was going to break loose” on Jan. 6, and that he was in close communication with President Trump during the days leading up to and on that day — despite no longer having an official position in the Trump administration.
Nine Republicans put country over political party by joining with Democrats and finding Mr. Bannon in contempt. But Mr. Bentz voted against finding Mr. Bannon in contempt.
Why take the teeth out of the commission you voted to create? Why the flip flop?
Bruce Ruttenburg
Hood River
Veterans’ Day Parade
The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month 2021 is a time to come out and honor those who have served and are currently serving in our Armed Forces. The Dalles Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee, along with The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, are proud to be sponsoring a parade once again.
If you would like to participate please pick up an entry form from The Dalles chamber; $5 of every $15 entry fee will go to MCVMCI to support veterans.
Come out and show your gratitude to these men and women who keep us safe and free!
Linda Glanden
The Dalles
COVID facts
I would like to take a moment to debunk some right-wing talking points with regards to the COVID-19 vaccines and hopefully arm those who care with a potential rhetorical strategy.
The criticism is this: If one is still able to contract, spread, and even die of COVID, even when vaccinated, then what is the point of getting the jab? Obviously the vaccine doesn’t work.
This is where most of the confusion lies. A lot of people are under the impression that when you get the COVID vaccine, it’s supposed to be preventative. That is not the case. The key indicators of performance (KIPs for short) for evaluating the efficacy of the vaccines are 1) Likeliness of death, 2) Severity of symptoms, and 3) Transmissibility.
If the vaccine reduces the likeliness of dying of COVID, if it reduces the severity of symptoms, and if it reduces the transmissibility of the virus, then it’s considered effective. By these measurements, all the COVID vaccines have been remarkably successful and a testament to the capability of our scientific community.
“But Ben, you Adonis, you king of men,” I can hear you say, “the vaccines are killing people!” To that, I say that, while yes it is true that there is a risk of dying, of the 369 million doses administered, 7,218 deaths have been reported by the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System. That is a 0.000020 percent chance of dying, or 1 in 52,122. According to the CDC, death rates are 11 times higher amongst the unvaccinated. In fairness, these stars are not perfect.
“But Ben, you gorgeous creature, you genius, that seems too high for my comfort.” Consider that, according to the American Safety Council, Americans have a 1 in 107, or a 0.01 percent chance of dying in a car. Still, we strap ourselves into our coffins and zoom down the road.
I am begging you, reader who has yet to be vaccinated, to reconsider that position. Think of it this way: You can’t own the libs if y’all are dead.
Benjamin Sheppard
Hood River
Editor’s note: Benjamin Sheppard is employed as a social worker.
What happened to police?
In 2020, Hood River county voted to increase police funding with resident property taxes in order to “ensure safety” and hire more officers.
In reality, in areas where both state and county police share jurisdiction, civilian vehicles still regularly top 60 mph in 35 mph zones. Seems like the police could aid their own funding with speeding tickets, but they are nowhere to be seen.
Nothing has changed since 2019, cars still zip around as if they are driving on I84. The only increase of police vehicles I’ve seen have been those gold county and black state pickup trucks parked at Twin Peaks burgers several times a week.
Brook Melee
Hood River
