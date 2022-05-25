Putin concerns
I am concerned Putin feels the walls closing in, and may therefore, like so many narcissistic psychos before him, lash out.
The question then would be whether or not his subordinates would follow orders concerning nuclear weapons.
For decades, the Pentagon and related think tanks have done all sorts of scenarios and concluded that the concept of limited nuclear is a myth. Escalation to international nuclear war is probable.
Recently I saw on YouTube a video suggesting no significant agriculture for up to 20 years after nuclear war, because of fallout, nuclear winter and related effects, and thus most people remaining here and there on the planet starving to death. This seems a bit much to me. But no agriculture for a year or two? That seems more probable.
But large scale industrial agriculture requiring industrial-level inputs of seed production, fertilizer, fuel, equipment and related maintenance parts, irrigation? Not so much, I’ll say. Maybe more likely in the Southern Hemisphere, perhaps.
If you go to Google Maps and pick a Russian city at random, you’ll find homestead staples gardening at levels many multiples more than in the United States. The Russians have been through centuries of catastrophes. We have not. Maybe in his own crazed way, Putin is thinking about this.
Jerrold Richards
Lyle
Reevaluate health responses
It’s time to re-evaluate the health response given the current data. The April OHA COVID breakthrough report stated that 52.5% of April reported COVID infections were in vaccinated individuals, and 47.4% in unvaccinated people. Local current work restrictions for healthcare workers reference the sole purpose of the restrictions is for the source control COVID. Requiring only unvaccinated people to weekly test, wear N95 masks, and strive to stay 6-feet away from people just doesn’t make sense anymore. Source control would entail focusing on those testing positive of which the majority are vaccinated people. A local example is the current outbreak at the hospital, which was reported to OHA, source control of a small group of unvaccinated employees did not control the source of the outbreak. The hospital responded quickly to the outbreak and implemented tighter source control for all employees. The question at hand is what will be learned from this situation? Will current policy be affected that applies only to unvaccinated employees? Will there be source control changes given the current data?
Now to the elephant in the room that many community members have expressed on social media: If health facilities discriminate/harass and treat their unvaccinated employees differently, will they treat their patients differently? Healthcare policies would say absolutely not but the community is still posting concern; they are still unsure. If the overall culture and policies in facilities reference unvaccinated employees as needing source control then they must be the source of spread one would conclude. Again the April OHA report says otherwise. So to the concerned community know that a plea has been made for an evaluation to policies given the current information. As more information is gathered over time, we have the opportunity to evaluate our understanding, conclusions, and practices. Be safe, don’t discriminate, and be kind.
Rebecca Routson
Parkdale
White terror
Following this week’s awful shooting in Buffalo, New York, the NY Times reported that 75% of mass shootings in the U.S. are done by white supremacists. These numbers are not based on any conspiracy theories, but actual statements and online posts by the shooters.
I want to blame Colt Firearms and the First Amendment, but really it is our politicians who are to blame.
I applaud the actions of Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Mitt Romney, however; nearly every other conservative politician has sat back and said and done nothing while U.S. citizens are repeatedly and needlessly murdered by white, American-born “native” terrorists. Conservatives in Congress have had hundreds of opportunities to serve and protect us by speaking out against the lies and fear-driven statements touted under the First Amendment which are fueling these insane killing sprees.
First it was former President Trump, who told us every Mexican crossing the border was either a rapist or a drug dealer. Then Marjorie Taylor Greene spewed her hatred with talk about Jewish space lasers and suggested the best way to stop Speaker Pelosi’s agenda was a “bullet to the head.” We also should thank Tucker Carlson for the years he has spent promoting Replacement Theory. This ridiculous fear-based, racist theory suggests non-whites are flooding into the U.S. to replace “native” whites as the dominant voice and demographic. Where is the sane GOP leadership?
I bet true U.S. natives like the living relatives of Sitting Bull, Chief Seattle, and Geronimo wish they had built a wall a long time ago to keep out the ancestors of our current white terrorists and racists who seem committed to destroying our country.
Steve Kaplan
Hood River
White Salmon fun run
The White Salmon Valley K-8 PTO Spring Fun Run fundraiser is in full swing. After shelving the annual Spring Silent Auction for the past two years, this Fun Run will be our first attempt to rebuild our organization’s budget. These funds are necessary to support and enrich the education of our kindergarten through eighth grade students.
Brynion Berkey, PTO treasurer, states, “We are excited to be able to once again offer all the things that make our students’ educational experiences memorable! With your support, WSV K-8 PTO looks forward to the return of many loved events such as school assemblies, field trips, swimming lessons, community family events like family math nights and skate nights, as well as classroom enrichment and campus projects. Your participation in our Fun Run fundraiser allows us to once again provide our students with the community events and activities which have been missed in recent years.”
All K-8 students participated in the Fun Run on May 20. Fundraising will continue through the month of May, closing on May 31. If you’d like to support the many projects our PTO funds for White Salmon students, please make an online donation at tinyurl.com/WSVPTO using the red “Donate to This Event” button or find the link to donate on the WSV K-8 PTO Facebook page. Thank you!
Michelle Mayfield
White Salmon
No more Fox News
I am begging you from the bottom of my heart, stop watching Fox News. It’s hurting you and it’s hurting the people who love you.
Some would have me believe that you watch Fox News because you are dumb and lack critical thinking skills, but I talk to you; I deliver meals to many of you, and I know this isn’t so.
For that reason, I hope you hear me out. Fox News is not news. It looks like news, it sounds like news, but it is actually a news-like product designed to turn a profit while also funneling viewers down a pipeline to reactionary right wing politics, through weapons-grade appeals to fear.
Everything about Fox News, from the color palette, the transitions, the Chyron’s at the bottom of the screen, sound design, story choices, and the delivery of their anchors — every single design choice is meant to appeal to your deepest fears; fears of the unknown, fears of being replaced, fears of being made irrelevant, marginalized.
And who’s to blame? Why, it’s the radical left of course! But where, I wonder, are these radical leftists who have so much power that they can overthrow the United States? Because they aren’t in the halls of Congress in either party, nor any branch of government at virtually any level, nor are they represented on either of the other two major news networks. You show me somebody in any of these institutions giving voice to the idea that maybe capitalism is killing us and our planet, and should be changed, and I will show you a pig with wings.
Now I know you’re thinking, what about MSNBC and CNN?! And it’s true that, from a bird’s eye view, they are similar. They are corporations meant to turn a profit, presenting the news from a center/center-right lense, but nobody with any intellectual honesty could watch them side by side and feel that they are the same, and that’s to say nothing of the work of Aljazeera, Democracy Now, NPR, or BBC.
I love you. Please stop. You’re hurting America.
Benjamin Sheppard
Hood River
Editor’s Note: Benjamin Sheppard is employed as a social worker.
Bearing Witness
It seems that I am compelled to write almost weekly these sad days. I am sometimes horrified to be human. I feel grateful for the beauty around me and for the love of my friends and family. Often I want to turn off the news because it’s just too painful to see how we treat each other, how divided we are, how we are in our own little bubbles, not necessarily even hearing what the others around us are hearing — depending on our news sources. Our species is becoming more confused, more corrupt and more hateful than I have ever experienced it.
Yet I feel that bearing witness has an important role to play. Bearing witness to the mass murders inspired by racism or anti-semitism, bearing witness to our disintegrating democracy and freedoms, bearing witness to the destruction of our beautiful planet, bearing witness to the destruction of a free country by Putin and how we can’t seem to stop one man from evil, bearing witness to how we repeatedly ignore the pain and suffering of those in many countries even less fortunate than Ukraine. And finally, bearing witness to the heroism that shines through in so many ways and then ultimately restores my faith in humanity.
It hurts but now more than ever, it’s not time to tune out. It’s time to tune in — to each other.
Sarah Bellinson
Hood River
