Pro-choice is pro-life
Now that’s a bold statement so please hear me out. A 33 year career in nurse-midwifery and being a passionate environmental activist has given me a bird’s eye view of this issue. I can truly sympathize with people who feel that any fertilized egg is a person with a right to be born. What I can’t abide is a politician who uses the idea of “pro-life” to amass votes while simultaneously blocking sensible gun laws that protect those lives once they are here and loved. These same politicians who proclaim their undying support of an embryo or fetus, will block their states from acquiring federal Medicaid funding risking the health of those most affected by anti-abortion laws. They block food and labor safety laws, environmental laws that protect our land, air and water and funding for education that would improve life through innovation and ability to earn a better living. This is not pro-life.
Those of us who believe in choice more often also believe in promoting health and life in all of its forms. We are more likely to oppose the death penalty, more likely to assess and protect what makes sense for the greater good-in fact survival of the species. We would prefer no one have a gun because they cause death, but respect that it is a constitutional right for those who choose to own one. We request respect for our beliefs even if they aren’t shared.
We’re in an existential crisis. Our population has exponentially increased since the industrial revolution from 1 billion in 1800 to a projected 9 billion over just 250 years. Our beautiful planet can’t tolerate those numbers. Why, if you genuinely care about life, would you want to force unwanted and potentially unsupported life into this powder keg? It’s a question to be deeply contemplated. I believe the real issue is control of women who are increasingly finding their voices, value and personal power in our society. Just maybe someone is threatened by this and wants to turn back the clock?
Sarah Bellinson
Hood River
Real ID for Wash.
Regarding the “Real ID” Deadline piece (May 11, 2022), I think the Columbia Gorge News is generally doing a good job presenting news from all corners of the geographic area it covers.
However, this article about changes in TSA identification regulations was misleading. The fact is that both Oregon and Washington residents are going to have to comply with the new identification regulations.
PDX is an international airport that serves both Oregon and Washington and the Columbia Gorge News also serves both Oregon and Washington residents.
Unless you read the whole article carefully, you would be left thinking that only Oregonians need worry about updating their identification to meet the new requirements.
The fact is that everyone citizen, in every state will need to do this. It would have been helpful if this article had not been completely “Oregon-centric.”
Kristie Strasen
White Salmon
Who will do something?
So people are going to vote against the Democrats in November because they caused inflation. Inflation is worse in Britain, Europe and Asia than the U.S. So if there is worse inflation elsewhere in the world, how are Democrats responsible for that or for inflation in general? In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis at least some inflation in the U.S. is caused by the growth of corporate profits which are larger now that they have been in years. That results from corporations charging more for their products because inflation masks their price increase. So in the face of all the evidence, who do you expect to try to do something about it, the Republicans?
Moreover, this idea of a global price of oil is ridiculous. The price to extract a barrel of oil is relatively constant. When Wall Street or London suddenly declares that oil is scarce somewhere in the world which is remote from the U.S., why does the price of gasoline suddenly rise here on the West Cost, in the Midwest or on the East Coast? There is no shortfall here; the cost of extraction, refining and transportation has already been incurred. What happens then? Oil company profits go through the roof. Who do you expect to try to do something about it, the Republicans? The Republicans voted against the Democratic bill to have a minimum federal corporate tax rate of 15% because most of the largest corporation sin the U.S. pay no federal taxes. Remember, you get what you vote for.
Lance S. Stryker
White Salmon
Close call
On Friday the 13th I witnessed a 7-8 year old Hispanic boy nearly get hit by a pickup truck in Hood River while crossing Cascade Avenue at the northeast corner of the Safeway-anchored shopping center.
The unaccompanied youngster was standing at the crosswalk on the south side of Cascade waiting for traffic to stop so he could cross north. A sedan being driven west stopped at the crosswalk and the youngster immediately ran forward.
As I watched from my car a pickup truck, also heading west, went around the sedan on the curb side at a high rate of speed and came within inches of hitting the young boy. I have little doubt that he would have been killed if hit.
The truck didn’t slow down and nothing further occurred. I didn’t get across the street fast enough to make contact with the driver or the boy.
I reported the incident to the police. My comments are:
1) Repaint/upgrade crosswalks on Cascade and Oak, they are faded.
2) City council, give the police the resources needed to ENFORCE speed limits and related public safety needs, and make this a revenue source as the law allows. Speeding and erratic driving should not be tolerated in Hood River.
3) Parents, your kids are at risk crossing city streets unattended.
4) Reduce the existing speed limit coming off of exit 62 at the west end of town to 25 mph in alignment with the rest of Hood River. The latter will also improve traffic safety flow from Wine Country Road.
Terry Egan
Hood River
Oregon Catastrophes
Oregon has seen major catastrophes over the last couple of decades. The fires, floods and ecological destruction would pale in the face of a 10-fold disaster if somehow Bob Tierman was elected governor. Tierman would work hard to turn Oregon into a Florida or a Texas.
I have been a registered Oregonian for more than 50 years. I do not want to it screwed over with radical conservative agendas.
Gary Fields
Hood River
Commented