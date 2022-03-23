Overreach
I just received a mailing from Oregon Sen. Chuck Thomsen (District 26-Hood River) telling me how I should vote in an upcoming Yamhill County Commissioner recall election.
His description of the recall supporters and the issues reveal he is both inaccurate and uninformed. I suspect your Sen. Thomsen has no idea what the Yamhelas Westsider is, what position Lindsay Manfrin holds, or who the other county commissioners are, all of which are the real issues in the election.
I don’t know much about Hood River, so I won’t try to tell you how to run your business, but I wonder why Sen. Thomsen isn’t spending his time taking care of Hood River’s business.
Mark Bierly
McMinnville
Cost of Business
My small, liberal brain often struggles to process letters to the editor which completely ignore history, science and the idea that just because something does not affect someone personally, it does not matter.
The March 16 letter “Whining” seems to be my latest challenge. There is a large cost of doing business in the energy sector the same way it was done 50 years ago.
If memory serves me, there have been a few teeny little accidents around the world in somewhat recent history directly related to oil and nuclear power. Most people remember the Mosier oil spill of 2016, which virtually shut down the entire Gorge. The BP oil disaster dumped 5 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. The Exxon Valdez spilled 11 million gallons into the pristine waters around Alaska in 1989. In 2011, the Japanese Fukushima nuclear reactor disaster forced people within a 600 square mile area to evacuate. The Chernobyl Ukraine nuclear disaster in 1986 poisoned that area just like the Three Mile Island reactor leak did seven years earlier in Pennsylvania.
I realize some people believe we have a God-given right, and possibly even an obligation, to suck every ounce of oil and natural gas out of the planet and put it into the biggest gas-guzzling vehicles possible.
Millions of people in the U.S. and the world seem to feel we have an obligation to protect the land, air, and water for the generations who follow us.
Steve Kaplan
Hood River
Washington State insurance rates
Mike Kreidler, Washington State Insurance Commissioner, has seen fit to eliminate the use of one’s credit history when establishing insurance premiums. His office’s answer to this is that due to the impact of COVID has had on Washingtonians, the usage of credit histories negatively impacts customers. The bottom line is that those of us that have maintained insurance on our homes and cars are now picking up the cost for those who have not paid their bills, paid their mortgage/rent, run up large credit card bills, filed bankruptcy and so on.
I can agree with his reasoning not to penalize folks who were financially impacted by the Coronavirus, but that time is coming to an end. There are help wanted signs everywhere and companies begging for people to apply for jobs.
The time has come to contact his office and request that insurance companies once again be allowed to include credit histories when establishing rates. My own rates have increased for home and auto by $1,200 for 2022.
Martin Powell
Lyle
Brady support
When Phil Brady told me he was planning to run for Wasco County Commissioner, it was no surprise to me. Phil has been a close friend of mine for 60 years and I have seen him in a variety of challenging situations where his common sense and dedication prevailed.
When Phil and Mary Jo returned in 2003 from seven years of community organizing overseas as veteran bilingual teachers of physics and social studies, they could have settled about anywhere but they chose The Dalles, Phil’s hometown, because community is their first priority.
I can tell you, Phil is not a “good ol’ boy.” From The Dalles High School student body president, to working with the Soil and Conservation District, to the District 21 building committee, to chairing the MCMC board, to serving as the sole educator for many years at the juvenile division at NORCOR, Phil is a dedicated public servant with no hidden agendas.
He has the skills and commitment to serve all the people of Wasco County as commissioner.
I have spent time on rivers, in the mountains, climbing, skiing, hiking and camping with Phil and I know him to be that kind of person who reads a situation accurately and suffers no illusions about what needs to be done.
Wasco County needs someone of Phil’s character and skillset to continue the good work Kathy Schwartz is doing on key issues in Wasco County: Affordable housing and childcare, early childhood education, community preparedness and public health, to name a few.
I encourage your support for Phil and I look forward to his leadership as a Wasco County Commissioner.
Mike Ballinger
The Dalles
Support Phil Brady
I support and endorse Phil Brady for Wasco County Commissioner.
Phil has proven and demonstrated his commitment to our community long before considering running for elective office.
As a prior county commissioner, I served as chair of the weekly 7 a.m. meetings of The Dalles Chamber’s Government Affairs discussions at the Barbecue Restaurant and Phil was a regular contributor. As a teacher in District 21, Phil demonstrated his love of community and excitement to be able to learn from local and regional leaders and would come to the meetings as often as his schedule would allow. He would often arrive by bike, ready to discuss local issues and concerns, always suggesting innovative ways to solve or examine a problem that would benefit our collective community. Never negative, but hopeful and interested, Phil’s participation with this committee started over a decade ago and continues to this day virtually through Zoom. Public service is more often demonstrated behind the scenes.
Phil grew up in The Dalles and is totally committed to the citizens of Wasco County (www.votephilbrady.com). Please join me in supporting an optimist and creative problem solver for Wasco County Commissioner.
William Lennox
The Dalles
Buyer’s remorse?
Yeah, I did not care much for the orange man’s tweets. But you know, I did not mind that we were energy dependent, record low unemployment for all minorities, reasonable gas prices, stocked grocery shelves, NO new military conflicts, the U.S. a world leader in reducing our environmental impact, and a more secure border.
Now we have a president who talks about sovereign nation’s borders, however does not care about his own border, has difficulty not inputting a 140 character tweet, but inputting a 140 character sentence; overseeing a 40 year record high inflation; sometimes empty grocery shelves; riots in our major cities; retirement funds tanking; dead Americans in Afghanistan and many still there. New York Times reporting that the CDC is omitting COVID data, because we simpletons would take things out of context. I did get my COVID tests in the mail though — made in China! And we are only just over a year into this! 2014 Crimea takeover by Russia (Obama/Biden); 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine (Biden/Harris); next up - China taking over Taiwan.
And just a thought, if you keep dividing people into groups, how can you promote unity? All you Democrats happy with your vote? Any buyer’s remorse?
Steve Nybroten
White Salmon
