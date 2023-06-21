Show up for work
For some years I served as the Chair for the Hood River Democrats, therefore I was able to see firsthand the needs of our community, and the responsibility we carried as many depended on us.
For more than four weeks, Senator Bonham and his fellow Republicans have walked off the job while still receiving their taxpayer funded paychecks, when Oregonians need them the most to show up and get to work on our housing crisis, lack of behavioral health care, wildfire prevention, drought relief and more.
If elected officials don’t like a bill, they should show up and work to improve the bill or simply vote against it. They should make their voices heard rather than shut down the government or delay the work of the people, which they were elected to do.
I am asking Senator Bonham and every Oregon Senator to show up for work to advocate for our community.
Sam Murillo
Cascade Locks
Social security
I absolutely hate the rhetoric espoused by people who want to cut spending of social security. How can they be so completely ignorant of where the money for social security comes from. No government tax dollars support social security. It comes from a dedicated payroll tax where both the employ and employer pay 6.2 % of the monthly wage. If self employed, you pay 12.4%. I know this for a fact, as I paid the 12.4% for 17 years when I had my own business. Our government collects all these taxed dollars, uses it in many ways and writes IOUs to SS recipients until the government pays its IOUs by sending out SS checks. I wish more people would get the facts before blabbing away untruths.
Gary Fields
Hood River
Dear Senator Bonham,
I am angry and disappointed that you and your fellow Republicans have refused to show up in Salem and do your job.
Oregon voters made it very clear that we want our representatives to show up, get to work and take votes on bills. Your walkout, and failure to do your job, reveals your disrespect for your constituents and your allegiance to party over people.
There is time for the Senate Republicans to do the right thing and get back to work to vote on sorely needed policy action on the things that Oregonians across the state urgently need and sent them to Salem to deliver.
Patti Verduzco
Cascade Locks
No walkouts
Hi, I’m Martha Ortega, I’m a lifetime resident of Hood River County. I serve as one of the board members for Hood River Valley Parks & Recreation and ROP, and President of Hood River Latino Network. Today I am asking Senator Bonham to return to work to pass priorities that are important to our community.
Senator Bonham, you were elected to work for and represent all your constituents, and it is beyond maddening that you and your fellow Republicans have chosen to grind governance to a halt just because you don’t want to take votes on bills you don’t like. There is important work to do, and you are failing us.
Oregon voters do not support walkouts, and every Oregon State Senator needs to show up for work to advocate for our community.
Martha Ortega
Parkdale
Fireworks show
The Fourth of July Fireworks show will once again be a part of the community celebration but with a different twist from previous years. Since the early 80s the Hood River Eyeopener Lions Club has sponsored the show thanks to the community contributions.
In addition to the show, Hood River Eyeopener Lions Club have sold personal use fireworks from the yellow trailer parked at the Rite Aid parking lot. This will be the final year for the retail trailer which will be open June 30 through July 6 with “going out of business “ sale prices to help support the Lions’s activities. The big “Fireworks over the Columbia” show will now be put on by an organization known by Hood River Fireworks. Please support the new group and enjoy the community celebration.
Erma Hickman
Hood River
New library of tools is great
I’ve just read Trisha Walker’s excellent story about the new “Library of Tools” available at the Hood River library (“’Check out’ these gardening tools, courtesy of Central Gorge Master Gardeners”, June 14, 2023). I have to add my two cents right away, because I’ve used a tool from this “library”, and it turned out great.
I needed a post-hole digger for a small project, but since I rarely use one, I was stuck. I didn’t have one, I didn’t want to contact all my friends to see who had one, and I certainly didn’t want to have to buy one.
So I went to the library, looked in their barrelful of tools, and sure enough – there stood a brand-new post hole digger. I don’t think it had ever been used.
I checked it out using my library card (which are free, if you don’t have one), took it home, and it worked great. The project was soon done, and I washed off the tool, let it dry, and returned it to the library. If you need a post hole digger, just go to the library. There are lots of other tools there, too, to “check out”.
A big thanks to the Master Gardeners for creating this Library of Tools. Their creative idea let me finish my project without spending a penny.
Mike Hendricks
Hood River
