Quilting eagle feathers

The “Beyond the Block (BTB)” group of fiber artists in the Gorge are now showing in the east gallery of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum. The group was established in 2012, and meet monthly to share work and exchange ideas and techniques.  For information on the group’s shows and work, contact Kay Skov at kkskov@gmail.com. The exhibition is currently scheduled to run through July 4. Most works are for sale, and can be purchased in the museum store. Above, “Actual Size,” by Judi Timmons, The Dalles; 24 inches by 17 inches. “We often overlook the size of a bald eagle’s feathers when focused on their bald head and fierce eyes,” she said. The work is watercolor pencil on fabric, hand appliqued and machine quilted.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Selfish senators

State Sen. Daniel Bonham and his fellow Republican state senators have conspired to ignore their oath of office and refuse to carry out their duties as elected officials. Despite Measure 113 passing in every senate district in the state last November, they have decided they know better than the voters and staged a walkout to prevent the senate from functioning.