State Sen. Daniel Bonham and his fellow Republican state senators have conspired to ignore their oath of office and refuse to carry out their duties as elected officials. Despite Measure 113 passing in every senate district in the state last November, they have decided they know better than the voters and staged a walkout to prevent the senate from functioning.
Because they don’t like a bill or two, they have chosen to defy the majority in the senate elected by the majority of Oregonians. By refusing to show up and do the job they were elected to do, they are preventing the rest of the senators who do show up from doing the job they were elected to do. The senate can’t pass a single bill. This will cost the state hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars in federal funds. It’s time for these selfish Republican senators to understand that in a representative democracy their job is to vote yes or no on proposed bills, not shut everything down so nothing gets done. Get back to work and stop behaving like spoiled brats.
Steve Murray
The Dalles
Unscrutinized bill
House Bill 2002 was drawn up in the back room without any minority input, is 48 pages long and should be presented as several different subjects and issues in several different bills. It was written in a way that goes against 1979 Oregon law that a bill has to be written at an eighth or ninth grade level.
I sat and watched the lengthy debate on this bill in the House side for about nine or 10 hours and there were six or seven committees this bill should have gone through before being considered on the chamber floor. I know some politicians want to pass the bill to see what’s in it which makes no sense.
These heroic, brave politicians who are walking out are risking everything to do the right thing and save Oregonians a bunch of their hard earned money and a lot of future headaches. Passing a bill and then letting attorneys and judges hash it out after the fact is great for attorneys but insanity for the rest of us.
Before any bill is passed, it needs to be sent to every pertinent committee to come up with a bill that is constitutional and legal, and to find out how it will affect the citizens of our state and reveals the cost to the tax payers before it’s signed into law. HB 2002 only went through one committee, no others. There’s a reason they are trying to ram this very evil family-splitting, child-destroying, Hippocratic Oath-busting bill through illegally. It should make every child-loving parent, grandparent and great-grandparent sit up and take notice and ask, “Why are the left so afraid of scrutiny?”
Gene Jones
Hood River
Three cheers
Three cheers for the Columbia Gorge Gleaning Project working to feed the hungry in five counties in Oregon and Washington (“Gorge Gleaning saves food from going to waste, feeds hungry locals” in the Columbia Gorge News, May 31). As part of the debt ceiling deal, almost 750,000 older adults aged 50-54 are at risk of losing food assistance through an expansion of the existing, failed SNAP work-reporting requirement. It is time for Congress to pass ladders out of poverty, not initiatives that swell the ranks of hunger and poverty. The expanded Child Tax Credit proved that tax credits work, cutting child poverty by 46%. A renter tax would insure people experiencing poverty would not pay over 50% of their income for rent. How can equity initiatives like these pass? Congress needs to hear from us; call 202-224-3121, ask to speak to your representatives and request them to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit and pass a renters tax credit as first steps. Our calls and follow-up can put the focus on America becoming a place of equity for all!
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish
Important bills
In Washington, D.C., Republicans in the House of Representatives made their platform of tightening work requirements in federal programs for Americans in need, the sticking point for weeks of negotiations over a bill to raise the nation’s debt ceiling.
At the last minute, they joined with Democrats to pass a bill that saved our country from a catastrophic debt default! Neither party got everything they wanted. Democracy can be so messy.
In Salem, Senate Republicans like Daniel Bonham are not concerned about work requirements, not for themselves, anyway. Lacking the votes to defeat bills they disagree with, rather than hashing it out with their Democratic colleagues, or working on platforms that could win elections and gain support, they came up with a procedural solution: They stopped showing up for work and denied the legislature a quorum so that no bills can be debated or voted on.
The Oregon legislature is at a standstill. With these tactics, Republicans assure that bills they disagree with will go away. Other bills, which offer federal funding to rural economies and enjoy bipartisan support, will also go away. Some examples are:
House Bill (HB) 2998 A, the Healthy Soils Initiative passed out of the House Committee on Agriculture by a bipartisan 8-0 vote.
Senate Bill (SB) 522 A, updates Oregon’s climate pollution emissions goals. It waits in the Joint Ways and Means Committee for funding, after passing by a bipartisan vote, 4-1.
SB 530 the Natural Climate Solutions Bill opens the door to billions of dollars in federal resources. It offers solutions to climate issues that provide jobs, improve water quality and quantity. Rural economies, such as those that absent Senate Republicans represent, will lose valuable support if this bill is not passed.
Daniel Bonham needs to go back to work. We need to tell him to do so. He does not have to vote for bills he believes are not in the best interests of his constituency, but he needs to show up and establish a quorum so that other senators can show up and cast votes for their constituencies. That is his job.
Kristine Harter
Mosier
Water safety
Dear Columbia Gorge News,
Your front page article of June 7 on encouraging water safety was much appreciated. However, the accompanying photo of two men aptly illustrated the problem and the solution. Of the two, which would be likely to survive? I hope (one of them) buckles up in the future. Your article should have done more to educate water sports enthusiasts and illustrated the best use of simple lifesaving equipment. Seat belts are required. Personal flotation devices should be too.
Maura Eagan Moody
Hood River
The worst thing
The worst possible thing is happening. Our boys are losing their traction in a social landscape that is evermore incomprehensible. For the 10,000 years, we have been running the show, things have just gotten better and better. We have continuously improved our ability to kill each other. We have converted more and more of our resources into money.
Now, just when we are about to successfully destroy the planet’s ability to sustain life as we know it, the women and their allies try to jump in and mess everything up. This is a catastrophe.
David Warnock
Hood River
Angered by Bonham
I am angered by my state senator’s words and actions. He claims that Democrats are lawless and corrupt, yet provides no evidence. He refuses to go to work; is he still taking a paycheck? He accuses colleagues of being immoral. He resorts to hyperbole, scare tactics and mischaracterization. For a more balanced assessment of HB2002, read oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2023/05/22/heres-what-oregons-controversial-abortion-gender-affirming-care-bill-would-do/.
In a fancy bit of semantics, he claims to work for Oregonians not the government. What an oxymoron. He is the government, and he is not working. He is not arguing a point of view or policy in the legislature, he is not proposing amendments, he is not working on a budget (for schools, for roads, for police, for fire suppression), he is not voting. He is not there.
He has a vote. I urge him to use it, even though I know it will not represent me. I disagree with him on almost everything he has written. If his arguments or votes do not result in his victory, that is democracy.
Sen. Bonham also tries to excuse his actions by delegitimatizing Measure 113, which passed by 68.3% of the vote. He questions the integrity of Sen. President Wagner for deciding unexcused absences, intimating partisan persecution, when Wagner has bent over backwards to give extra free days. Anyone can plainly see my senator is not showing up for work. After 10 unexcused absences, would you still have a job? I do not hold that because this quorum-denying stunt has been employed by both parties in the past, it makes it a good thing to do now.
I am thankful we are not like Idaho, who is losing qualified OBGYNs and other practitioners because of their draconian forced pregnancy legislation, and the criminalization of providers. Sandpoint, Idaho, no longer has a labor and delivery ward in their hospital. There is no qualified staff available. They have left the state.
Jennifer Ouzounian
Hood River
Banner on courthouse lawn
Tuesday, I attended a Skamania County Commissioners meeting to give my voice of opposition to a banner that was supposed to be advertising the Skamania County Council on Domestic Violence. The banner contained in Large Letters “PRIDE” and a picture of a large rainbow. The words “June is pride month” across the bottom.
My issue is this is a tax funded organization by “we the taxpayers” and it is discriminatory in how it is perceived. Why single out just the LGBTQ+ people so prominently when the council is supposed to offer services for everyone? The courthouse grounds belong to all the people. This move to allow the banner by the two commissioners (Tom Lannen and Asa Lekie) will open a can of worms by allowing any and all banners to be displayed such as BLM, Antifa, Satanic organizations etc. This makes the two commissioners’ part of the problem that is wrong with our nation today. To be displayed on the same lawn at the same time as our Graduate Kids pictures sends a subtle message that degrades the reason the graduate pictures are there in the first place.
The rainbow and what it stands for goes back thousands of years to Noah’s time.
And God said, Genesis 9:12-13, “This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.”
God flooded the earth to destroy mankind for their immoral and wicked ways. God made a new covenant with mankind and that covenant is depicted by the rainbow to this day.
The use of the rainbow by LGBTQ+ is offensive and denigrates its true meaning.
The two commissioners chose to not be quite truthful in exactly what the banner displayed and instead tried to hide behind the First Amendment, which clearly states that there are restrictions on advertising signs.
I believe we can make right, right and wrong, wrong again as a nation and it starts in our community!
Don Morby
Mill-A
