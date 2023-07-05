Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
I was saddened to her about the passing of Editor Mark Gibson. As many of you know, I write a monthly stargazing column in the paper. I began writing this years ago for the White Salmon Enterprise. Mark encouraged me to continue when the papers merged. He was always thankful for my contribution, and often worked to make the little screenshots I included look better. I also appreciated his excellent articles and editorials.
I also knew Mark, and his wife and daughter through a birdwatching group here in the Gorge.
One of the reasons I continue to write my little column, and subscribe to the paper is because of dedicated journalists like Mark. Well done, my friend.
Jim White
Trout Lake
Thank you
Thank you Daniel Bonham and the Senate Republicans who stood tall these past months. It took courage, perseverance and some sacrifice to protect the rights of parents and demonstrate respect for the importance of families.
Our legislature has shown little interest in representing the values of those in Eastern Oregon. Senate Republicans used the only tool they had to insist on maintaining the rights of families.
Timothy Dahle
The Dalles
Proposed ordinance
Many Hood River residents don’t have off-street parking options like garages or parking pads, and must park their cars on streets near their homes. However, in an attempt to respond to complaints about campers and other vehicles sitting for long periods on public streets, the Hood River City Council is considering a draft ordinance that provides “no person” — including any city resident — may park any vehicle on any public street for more than 72 hours at a time.
Once 72 hours are up, the vehicle must be moved at least 1,000 feet from the original location. On June 26, the Hood River City Council considered the ordinance draft and after considerable discussion deferred finalizing it to a later date to consider options and input.
While the ordinance is well-intentioned, it has unintended consequences. “No person” means “no person,” including all city residents. A quick mental check of my own neighborhood indicated that fully half of us rely to some degree on street parking. If we bike, walk, work at home, vacation, or for whatever reason don’t use a car for three days, we would need to arrange to shuttle the car almost a quarter-mile away (and presumably leave it there for an unspecified amount of time).
To make matters worse, recent changes in our city and state laws seek to minimize off-street parking to make space for more housing. This can leave streets as the only residential parking option.
Passenger cars are essential for many for work and critical errands. There is an easy solution to help residents if this ordinance is adopted: Simply give residents with inadequate off-street options an annual permit for street parking in the area of their homes — as a matter of right on application, and without charge. Details can be worked out and need not be complicated; permits could apply to passenger vehicles only.
Commented