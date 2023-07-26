Hood River hospital
I am writing to praise the treatment I recently had at the Hood River hospital. Arriving by ambulance in the middle of the night, I was treated swiftly, considerately, and efficiently. This treatment continued during my three-day stay. The professionalism of all the attendants impressed me.
Hood River is fortunate to have such an excellent hospital.
Nancy Mathisen
The Dalles
Fort Vancouver Library System
Klickitat County is fortunate to be part of the Fort Vancouver Regional Library System. Our residents have access to superb library services. Executive Director Amelia Shelley has provided exceptional leadership across the four-county district. She is equally committed to excellence in serving rural and urban residents.
Ms. Shelley is retiring at the end of this month. What a great run. On behalf of myself and numerous library advocates in Klickitat and Skamania counties, a heartfelt thanks, Amelia. We wish you well.
My passion for libraries and intellectual freedom dates back to the '80s, when I became involved with the Goldendale Library. By now, I’m a lifer. By making expansive materials available to all, libraries uphold the elements of our democracy. Our libraries serve the public and enrich our lives in many ways.
Soon the Fort Vancouver Regional Board of Directors will be hiring a new executive director. That is a prodigious responsibility. To Board Members: Thanks in advance for your due diligence and commitment to equality and outstanding library service. The bar is high!
Sue Pennington
White Salmon
‘State of the Union’
Because of party politics, our founding fathers are not only rolling in their graves, they are crying too. Today’s politics is so far from what they envisioned and enacted. The division between conservatives and progressives is so strong I wonder if it will ever get better.
We have politicians dictating health issues thinking they know better than real doctors. We have corrupt supreme court justices with no ethics or accountability. We suffered through four years of a pathological liar president (30,573 — more than 50 per day!) who called his followers to insurrection who attacked to overthrow our government. Trump deliberately took home and kept many classified documents claiming they were "his." He was in direct violation of Constitutional requirements to turn over all presidential documents to the custody of the federal archives upon leaving office.
We have conservative presidential candidates claiming they will do away with FBI and stop the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes and want to cut the Justice Department to stop enforcing our laws. We have one Trump appointed judge who thinks she can stop all abortions across our whole country just by her say so. We have millions of parents supporting laws forbidding teachers from teaching the truth about this country’s history and gender identity. All because these truths might stress children in schools. Never mind the trauma they will have when they grow up and leave home to face truth and reality.
Gary Fields
Hood River
The price of lies
How can American democracy survive “big lies” spread and amplified on news and opinion shows, social media and by AI “deep fakes” on the internet?
Now it’s not only false words but false images created by the growing power AI that can distort and spin the news. It has always been difficult for the average person to deal with clever words that spin a story for political advantage. We now know for a fact that trusted and popular news commentators have knowingly promoted outrageous lies in order to boost their ratings. It happened. Fox News is now paying out millions in court settlements for letting it happen.
But everyone pays a price for lies, large or small. What anyone chooses to do and not do every day depends upon what we can know to be true. If our choices, our actions, our votes are based upon the normalization of “big lies” and acceptance of “deep fakes,” then our society, our culture, our beliefs and our very ability to govern ourselves as a democracy will surely go up in flames. Some say it almost did on Jan. 6, 2020. Some people who should have known better spread the “big lie” and millions of people still believe the lie that the election was stolen.
Going forward, where are y’all going to go to read, hear or see the truth anymore? All news is entertainment and the outrageous entertains, true or not, and it drives ratings up, viewer loyalty up, profits up. It was once said, “you can always fool some of the people some of the time but not all the people all the time.” I hate the idea of being conned — who doesn’t?
If you still believe the election was stolen, then where is the evidence? Election interference indictments are surely coming out of Georgia and from the U.S. Justice Department. There will be evidence for those charges. Think about it. Do you believe in one set of laws for everyone or not? Think about it. Cast a wide net for information before judging the truth of a thing.
James McKee
White Salmon
Trump's autocracy
If Donald Trump is elected in 2024, he and his associates have plans to centralize power in the Oval Office and bring independent agencies like the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission under presidential control. He will eliminate employment protections for federal employees, like our career civil servants.
He plans to dismiss people deemed “Deep Staters” from our intelligence agencies, the State Department and the Department of Defense, and replace them with individuals whose primary loyalty is to Trump, rather than the nation or Constitution. Look it up on Trump’s “Agenda 47” webpage.
Trump isn’t the only would be autocrat. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has developed a “Project 2025” scheme that consolidates power in the hands of any Republican who wins the presidency. These plans nullify our tradition of three branches of government, conceived by our founders, so that no single individual has too much power. Your vote tells our leadership what you want in a government. Do you want democracy or autocracy?
April George
White Salmon
'Straight Talk from KPUD' is crooked
In 2018, I voiced my concern to KPUD that they were unprepared for the increased pressures coming to their organization and the grid. Now that those changes are required by law, their large ads in Columbia Gorge News blame others for their nonexistent planning.
In 2018, it was clear that utilities would need to adapt. New technologies like residential solar and batteries were becoming cheaper, and that trend continues. Customers want resilient energy, but KPUD resists household solar and storage.
It was also clear that full adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) will increase grid loads by around 50%, far more than the potential load decrease from rooftop solar. Thus more rooftop solar plus storage can supply part of the EV loads.
Instead of implying that EVs cost more, KPUD should embrace the massive benefits of EVs. EV equivalent fuel cost is about one dollar per gallon, EV maintenance costs are much lower, fuel spending is kept local, EVs curtail both the toxic tailpipe pollution and the gases that oil companies admit are causing more heat domes and floods, and more. (I’ve driven EVs since 2011.)
KPUD must prepare for the EV loads. Managed EV charging will help to balance the grid, and bidirectional charging will supply peak power to the grid. EVs save households thousands of dollars annually on gasoline, and will also be cheaper to purchase within five years.
To their credit, KPUD is installing smart meters to enable time-of-use electric rates and fairly compensate local generation and storage. Other new technologies include non-wires alternatives, microgrids, vehicle-grid integration, virtual power plants, long-duration storage and more.
KPUD should abandon its weird and nonsensical philosophy about only helping customers equally. A utility is a monopoly that is fundamentally a socialist structure. Every utility routinely helps some customers more than others.
KPUD should leverage the new IRA incentives to electrify everything and fund rural grid investments. Apply for federal and state grants. Also embrace microgrids to enhance energy resilience everywhere in the county.
For more information, see "RMI, Utility Dive, Electrify" by Saul Griffith.
Eric Strid
White Salmon
Bridge Authority
There had been a request to the communities to submit names of individuals who would be interested in serving on the new HRWS Bridge Authority. In the July 19 issue, the individuals named to the new Bridge Authority appear to be the same people who served on the working group.
Why?
Janet Holen
White Salmon
