Hidden owl

Hidden owl: An eastern screech-owl sits in a dead tree on Browns Creek Road, west of The Dalles. 

 Carl Gentry photo

Hood River hospital

I am writing to praise the treatment I recently had at the Hood River hospital. Arriving by ambulance in the middle of the night, I was treated swiftly, considerately, and efficiently. This treatment continued during my three-day stay. The professionalism of all the attendants impressed me.