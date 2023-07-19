The Dalles windsurfer

A young windsurfer at The Dalles Riverfront Park July 10 earns a cheer from her teacher. 

 Gary Elkinton photo

Tunnel 5 thanks

I wanted to thank the people in our community who work in emergency services, specifically our hospital, fire and police personnel. The recent Tunnel 5 Fire was a great reminder for me of the immense gratitude that I feel for folks that helped get the fire under control. Thank you for everything you’re doing just by suiting up and going to work.