I wanted to thank the people in our community who work in emergency services, specifically our hospital, fire and police personnel. The recent Tunnel 5 Fire was a great reminder for me of the immense gratitude that I feel for folks that helped get the fire under control. Thank you for everything you’re doing just by suiting up and going to work.
Avery Hoyt
White Salmon
Asphalt scam targets elderly
I am writing to warn our community about a scam targeting vulnerable individuals in our area. This urgent matter requires immediate attention to protect our community members from falling victim to deceitful tactics.
My elderly parents, lifelong residents of Hood River, are both in their 80s and rely solely on their fixed income from social security. My father suffered a stroke five years ago and has recently completed his treatment for cancer. They use community services like FISH food bank, MCCAC and financial aid for their medical bills. I mention this to say, they are vulnerable.
Yesterday, my mother contacted me in distress, asking to borrow $6,200. Men came to her home claiming to have leftover asphalt from a nearby job, offering to pave her parking area and driveway at a great price. She wasn’t quoted a total. As the job neared completion, she was given the price of $6,200.
Panicked, my mother felt obliged to pay, despite knowing they couldn’t afford such an amount. She called me for assistance. Suspecting a scam, I quickly researched the situation and discovered that this specific fraud has been targeting elderly individuals across different communities.
I spoke with one of the men over the phone and said, “I think this is a scam and my parents don’t have the money to pay you. There is no written contract and I called the sheriff’s office.” (I had called the Hood River sheriff’s office and was told that they couldn’t do anything. They said it was a civil grievance. I was confused by this. I thought scamming the elderly was a crime.)
He said he would call me back, and when he did, he informed me that he had spoken with his manager. They agreed to write off the job as maintenance for their completed nearby projects. Subsequently, they left, and no money was paid.
I hope to help unite as a community against those who seek to exploit our most vulnerable members.
Tifani Blouin
White Salmon
Thoughts on new bridge
News that the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge received funding from the State of Oregon, $20 million plus another $3.6 million to produce a plan and design for a walkway across the new bridge, was welcome news; however, the statement by the port and Gorge counties that we’d be able to cross the Columbia River at “speeds up to 55 mph” troubles me.
It’s time to be careful, very careful. Replacing the current bridge with a utilitarian, unimaginative, “freeway” type bridge, predetermined to be a future eyesore on the beauty of the Columbia River Gorge, our national treasure, also worries me.
Our new bridge must, I believe, tell our story — our story of the Gorge’s natural history, the indigenous peoples, who first settled the area, the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the careful design of the old Columbia Gorge Highway, recognition of our agriculture production, and of the Gorge as the windsurfing capital of the world.
In short, our bridge’s design should recognize of our unique heritage and stand as an iconic model for other bridge designs. Perhaps, the “Gorge Heritage Bridge” would be an appropriate name. If the new bridge is not based on our heritage and allows our crossing at 55 mph, we will have missed the point, and the opportunity.
So, lower the speed and reflect on our heritage.
Gary Young
Hood River
Tired of ‘Tyranny of the Minority’
“Walkouts, protests not exclusive to Oregon” — I suppose if all of Mr. Bonham’s little friends jumped off a bridge, he would too? Perhaps he thinks the insurrection on Jan. 6 was a little protest?
I just read his “column” and see that Daniel Bonham is up to his old tricks, gaslighting his constituents into believing that walking out and not doing his job was a noble act. I call BS! Make no mistake, if Mr. Bonham could, he and his other like-minded GOP minions would inflict their narrow, bigoted version of Christianity on the whole state of Oregon. He would tear down the wall between church and state, just like any good christofascist tyrant. The only “extremists” are the religious extremists like him in the GOP.
I expect this kind of behavior from Mr. Bentz. It’s nauseating to see a once promising politician debase himself for the tyrannical minority. Next thing you know he will be prancing about in white boots blathering about the evils of “wokeness.”
I am tired of the Tyranny of the Minority. The religious zealots are what’s ruining America.
Debra Lutje
The Dalles
Need a real governor
We have an opportunity in Washington State to elect a real governor. Someone who has proven exemplary leadership qualities, outstanding military service and a has worked to help businesses become more efficient by eliminating waste and increasing profits. Someone that will work tirelessly toward a positive future to create economic prosperity, restore the rule of law for the safety of the citizens, the best quality education for our youth and constantly improve the quality of life for every citizen.
That someone is Semi Bird. He has overcome many challenges in his life and he knows and understands what the struggles and demands that people face everyday and he wants the best for all of Washington.
Under the current administration we have been weighed down with over regulation, high taxes and government overreach. It’s time to put an end to the constant attack on the hard working citizens. Let’s vote for the common good for all and elect a real governor: Semi Bird (birdforgovernor.com).
Delmer Eldred
Goldendale
America and dictatorship
I feel that in the presidential election in 2024, Trump will try to take our freedom away if he is elected as president. I also feel he would try to keep our freedoms in his family’s name: TRUMP!
He will take our freedom away to keep the power in his family’s name. He wants power for his family, not for American men, women or the children. Children, the future of our country! God bless America!
Steve Cochenour
The Dalles
