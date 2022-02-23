Seeing humanity
Recently I had the privilege of meeting three Afghan refugees who are starting the process of immigrating to our country. I believe this is the first time I’ve met people from Afghanistan since we started the war there in 2001. They left Afghanistan last summer during the chaotic and heart-wrenching scenes we all watched on television. These three men had helped the American military campaign in their country and were forced to flee.
While making eye contact with them, I kept thinking that they have seen a side of America that I only know from television. One in many ways that has so much love and generosity, while simultaneously being incredibly violent in far off distant places. Places that feel so far away they don’t seem real.
If you love our military, people just like these three men have directly helped our forces with the difficult and complex battle against terrorism. Without getting into the politics, we all owe them and their families a debt of gratitude for the sacrifices they made while helping us. Being forced from their homeland. I hope to have further opportunities to directly help them and other immigrants coming to our country to have a better life for their families.
Immigration is a complex problem and one that won’t be solved in one letter to the editor. But I will say that the more we can see each other’s humanity, the easier this issue will all be for everyone. Everyone on the planet wants a better life for their families, which is a pretty good way to stop seeing different looking and sounding people as an other.
Avery Hoyt
White Salmon
Better than that
Replying to the letter “Vulgar Displays,” I’ve seen it too. Even though I harbored similar thoughts about the previous president, I never would embarrass myself or family or neighborhood by posting that type of display for my neighbors and every passerby to see.
A similar flag was flying in the back of a pick-up for a while but I haven’t seen it lately. No. 45 brought out the worst in people by setting the example of making it okay to lie, be crude, vulgar and threatening.
We’re better than that.
We have to be better than that.
Brian McCavitt
White Salmon
Three things for democracy
There are three things that could be done nationally to restore our beleaguered democracy if the will of the majority could prevail. They are huge, but tangible changes that could change our country from what it is now — an oligarchy — to a true democracy. All of these measures would meet strident resistance from those who support the oligarchy, but all Americans who want a voice in our government and a future for our planet should want these changes.
1) Uniform voting by mail only, for all national elections. States should be able to decide how they elect their own state and local candidates, but for national elections, all citizens should have the same rights and voting by mail (as is done by now eight states) is the fairest way.
2) All states need to move to non-partisan congressional districting so that no one party has control over the decisions on how districts are formed. The politicization/polarization of this country has led to divisions that are destructive to our values and our way of life here and often, the minority party has more representation than it deserves.
3) And three, but most difficult, is serious campaign finance reform. Campaigns should be publicly funded and spending should be limited. Equal time should be given for ads on television, radio and other media sources. Consider how many good people might run for office if they didn’t have to be millionaires to fund a campaign, but rather ran on the merits of their ideas. Candidates and those elected would no longer be beholden to their large donors, who then have undue influence over issues such as what legislation gets passed or who becomes a Supreme Court Justice.
Unless we want a seesaw government that is unstable and swings constantly between left and right, making it difficult to move forward, we will need to find a way out of the morass that is now our unworkable government and country. Left or right, we should all want a government that works for all people.
Sarah Bellinson
Hood River
History’s lessons
Silence can be golden, but silence in the face of prejudice is morally wrong. There are many who have bought into the misinformation regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT), especially believing that it is taught to elementary and middle school children as curriculum. It’s not.
The extremists have discovered a hot-button issue that they feel will lead them to power during the 2022 mid-terms and possibly the 2024 presidential election. They have taken over school boards across the country and other local and state elections with the idea that teaching our children about our past is somehow going to damage their future. The truth is, we need to learn the truth. Placing our heads in the proverbial sand is not going to change how minorities were treated and how they continue to be treated.
The book “Devil in the Grove” by Gilbert King is a harsh look at how African-Americans were treated during the 1920s to the 1950s and how it affected four wrongly imprisoned boys from Lake County, Fla., who were defended by Thurgood Marshal and the NAACP.
It made me so angry to think that people were treated this way — and that it was legal. It also made me want to change things. After all, isn’t that the whole reason we learn history? So that we can learn from our mistakes — no matter how much it hurts.
Nicole Cowart
The Dalles
Support for Mount Hood legislation
I close my eyes, take a deep breath of cold mountain air and I listen to the wind whistle through the trees. Moments like these are what make Mount Hood so special. As more people visit the mountain, trailheads get busier and noise pollution makes quiet moments harder to come by. Having a management plan that was written in the 1980s isn’t helping solve the recreational pressures on the mountain. It’s time for a new vision to prioritize and balance the conservation and recreation of Mount Hood and the Columbia Gorge.
I support Congressman Earl Blumenauer and Senator Ron Wyden’s proposed legislation to enhance recreation and provide wildfire resiliency, while safeguarding Mount Hood and the Columbia River Gorge. This legislation is the first step in creating a new plan for Mount Hood that better balances recreation, conservation and wildlife. The proposal includes updating and expanding the existing National Recreation Area on the mountain, which will enhance sustainable and equitable outdoor recreation opportunities and also protect the natural features that make these places so special.
I am particularly excited that the proposal includes enhanced trail stewardship on already existing trails which are badly in need of maintenance. The plan also looks at a potential loop trail system around the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area. Just last year, I took my spouse backpacking on what was supposed to be a decently easy seven mile day. It turned into an 11 mile off-trail, bushwacking adventure that ended in sweat, blood and a few choice words. Maintenance to open overgrown existing trails and the creation of new trails will help to spread people out from busy trailheads, provide safer experiences, lessen noise pollution and offer additional recreation opportunities.
Please support Congressman Earl Blumenauer and Senator Ron Wyden’s proposal to better protect Mount Hood and the Columbia River Gorge.
Tara Mills
Mt. Hood
