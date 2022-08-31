Native Dance

Native Dance

Betty Stephens of the Confederate Tribes and bands of the Yakama Nation helps Adler Klenobich of Portland adjust a traditional Native American shawl during a dance of welcome in front of the performance stage on Federal Street, downtown The Dalles, during Mural Festival activities Saturday morning. At left is dancer Syla Rodrigues of the Wasco tribe of the Confederate Tribes of Warm Springs. Klenobich was attending the event with their grandmother Anita Ikeh of The Dalles.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Yetter is better

Joe Yetter is the Democrat challenging Cliff Bentz for Oregon’s Dist. 2 seat. What a kick it would be to send Yetter — a physician, Army veteran, farmer, gun owner and defender of our social safety net — to D.C. on your behalf.

Recommended for you

More from this section