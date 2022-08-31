Yetter is better
Joe Yetter is the Democrat challenging Cliff Bentz for Oregon’s Dist. 2 seat. What a kick it would be to send Yetter — a physician, Army veteran, farmer, gun owner and defender of our social safety net — to D.C. on your behalf.
Yetter knows how Bentz could have helped his constituents — but voted “No” to lock arms with his Republican obstructionists (www.joefororegon.com/bentz-betrayal).
No wonder Bentz opposed the recent Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It extracts money from his major contributors, to pay for relief that average Americans so sorely need.
With only Democratic support, the bill will give us all cheaper drugs — less gouging by the drug companies. Corporations will have to pay at least 15% in taxes. Maybe some will pay more; the bill directs $124 billion to help the IRS collect from tax cheats.
Where does the money go?
To drought relief and climate change preparations.
To stimulate a switch to electric vehicles. No more gas price gouging.
To extend health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (if you’re on the Oregon Health Plan, thank Democrats for having your back).
Bentz opposed all that. He cares about rich donors, not you and me.
Remember that Bentz was among 138 House Republicans who voted in January 2021 to decertify Pennsylvania’s presidential electors — over Trump’s Big (election fraud) Lie.
Yetter strongly supports every woman’s right to make their healthcare and pregnancy decisions, including a right to safe abortions. Bentz actively opposes full reproductive rights.
What’s more, Yetter supports universal health care, sex education, pregnancy counseling and easy access to birth control. Such policies would expand health care benefits put in place under President Obama. Those Democratic policies brought health care to thousands of lower-income Oregonians.
Yetter — is better.
Stuart Watson
Hood River
Personal nemesis
Your informative article on a personal nemesis, the tree of heaven, published in the Aug. 24 issue, was timely and motivational. I needed to finally get off the couch and do something about these menaces in our yard, and apparently late summer is the time to do it. These guys have been laughing at me for years. No longer! The link you included gave me the tools to finally take these son-of-a-guns on, one hack-and-squirt at a time. Thanks for the push!
Hal Ueland
Hood River
Bentz blames everyone but Trump
After attending Cliff Bentz’s Town Hall in The Dalles Thursday, I am even more disturbed by his lack of leadership.
I had the opportunity to ask him about his recent interview on Newsmax regarding the FBI search carried out (legally) at Trump’s social club. During the interview, Bentz accused the Justice Department of “throwing gasoline on a political fire” and said “they could have done other things, and they did not.”
Newsflash, Mr. Bentz: “They” did do many other things before deciding that a search warrant was the only way to get top secret documents from an insecure location, kept by an ex-president who refused to obey the law.
In light of rising threats of violence by right-wing extremists against the FBI and anyone who acknowledges that Trump lost the last election, I suggested to Mr. Bentz that perhaps his own comments to Newsmax were like “throwing gasoline on a political fire.”
In true Trumpian fashion, Bentz responded by doubling down. He blamed Merrick Garland, the FBI, Democrats, social media, and even voters who are following the news closely. The only person he didn’t blame was Donald Trump, the one person who could have prevented this situation entirely by simply not taking the documents that weren’t his to take in the first place, or by giving them back on any of the many occasions he was asked via less intrusive means.
Does Cliff Bentz really believe that Donald Trump should be allowed to break the law, or risk our national security, simply because he has so many violent supporters? This is how democracies die.
Mr. Bentz started and ended his Town Hall by asking us to offer some positive suggestions for making things better. Here’s my suggestion: Elect Joe Yetter in November.
Debi Ferrer
The Dalles
Vote Chambers
There needs to be improvements by the auditor that will benefit the citizens. There are issues that have been neglected and they are the ones that would improve the quality of services greatly.
One is to work on the Department of Licensing to open services in the west end of the county. Also to use employees more efficiently by cross training available employees to assist when there are people waiting in long lines. Have documents online that are needed by the citizens and be able to download packets with instruction page for all services. Have an auditor who will listen to the citizens’ comments and concerns.
These are things that JoAnne Chambers wants to accomplish to help the citizens be able to conduct their business in a more timely manner and access services with the least amount of problems.
Voters desire to have an auditor that is willing to take a look at all the problems that arise with the voting discrepancies and continually be working to put safe guards in place to make sure that elections results are the truest most accurate outcomes and can be easily verified by the voters. JoAnne believes that voting is the citizens’ voice and should be protected.
Many citizens don’t understand the important roll of a county auditor. They are the chief financial officer. They are responsible for processing revenue, maintaining budgets, accounting transactions including payroll, invoices and ensuring the county has sufficient cash to meet expenditures. JoAnne has done internal auditing and has been an accountant.
I believe that JoAnne Enyeart Chambers is the best candidate to be elected Klickitat County’s next auditor. Please vote for JoAnne Enyeart Chambers.
Delmer Eldred
Goldendale
Is sperm sacred?
I’ve been thinking; follow my reasoning if you will. If at conception a bunch of cells have a soul, then they are a human being. But prior to the introduction of a sperm, it’s just an egg cell. That makes sperm the catalyst. An egg is not a human being until sparked by sperm.
Question: Is the soul then in the sperm or does it just arrive at the same time? Either way sperm is responsible for creating human beings.
Why, then, do governments spend so much time and money regulating women’s bodies after the fact? It’s like closing the proverbial barn door. Is it not more logical to start regulating sperm? I’m just asking questions.
It seems we should be proactive and go right to the source of sperm and make sure it’s not flying about willy-nilly making babies or being wasted in a sock.
How would the government do that? Ban masturbation? Reversible vasectomies given at puberty? Once the sperm producer has shown that they can responsibly manage their production, it could be reversed.
As a country shouldn’t we be managing and protecting this precious resource?
Perhaps we need a new organization: Every Sperm is Sacred Society. It all seems perfectly reasonable and feasible to me. Masturbation is murder!
Debra Lutje
The Dalles
Vote no to Bentz
When Cliff Bentz was elected, it was my naive hope that he would understand the responsibility of representing all of his constituents and would thoughtfully consider different issues and bills as they appeared — reaching across the aisles when necessary in order to protect the citizens of Oregon. I wrote faithfully to his office, asking him to vote to care for veterans who suffered from the burn pits of war — he voted no. I asked him to help bring down the price of insulin as I have both a sister and niece who have struggled with the rising cost of this necessary drug — he voted no. In fact, Cliff Bentz has voted exactly the way he is instructed by powerful party leaders in Washington, D.C., who have little or no interest in what happens here in Oregon. We deserve to be represented by someone who listens and acts for all of us, regardless of party affiliation; please join me in voting for veteran and physician Joe Yetter this fall in the hope that Yetter really will be better.
Mary Beth Thouvenel
The Dalles
Top secret
I don’t understand why the U.S. Justice Department and FBI are making such a big deal about Trump stealing Top Secret Nuclear War Documents.
I mean, everybody does it. Just think. Have you ever left a job and not stolen Top Secret Nuclear War Documents? I don’t think so. That’s just what you do when you leave a job. I’ll bet anyone reading this has an attic full of bankers boxes stuffed with Top Secret Nuclear War Documents.
Come on, be honest. Haven’t you often considered the possibility of using the top secret nuclear launch codes in those bankers boxes in your attic to zap every SOB who has done you wrong? Of course you have!
So for once Fox News is right. It’s just pure selective harassment. A wizard hunt. Next thing will be a rabid mob with torches and pitchforks, encouraged by “The Them” to track Trump down to drive a wooden stake through his heart, or where his heart would be if he had one.
Jerrold Richards
Lyle
Not worthy
Wow! Congressmen Cliff Bentz was in The Dalles on Aug. 25 to conduct a Town Hall meeting and almost immediately (upon opening his mouth ) showed why he is not worthy of being re-elected to Congress. He stuck his foot in his mouth on several occasions but one in particular was so bad that I must share. He criticized U.S./ AG Merritt Garland of “politics” for investigating a “ former president.” His comment was more ignorant than it sounds because just moments prior when a speaker voiced her concerns for his less than spectacular performance to date on the House floor supporting the criminal Donald Trump, he agreed that “no one is above the law!” This is the norm for too many conservatives in this country. Nothing Trump has said in his defense has been true. The documents he stole and refused to return are in legal terms ... theft! Today Trump said he “did nothing wrong” and that the “country was a wreck.”
Mr. Bentz should not be returned to Congress due to his lack of credibility, judgment, and as an attorney by trade assisting a criminal.
He does not understand the U.S. legal system of which he is a part. Every action the legal authorities have taken against Trump has had the support of the courts! He has lost every case he has protested. Trump is wrong (and so is Cliff Bentz) when he says, “I don’t need facts/evidence, I have truth!”
How can you have one without the other?
Eugene Saldivar
The Dalles
Voter choice
Our Klickitat County Fair has always provided an opportunity for the two main political parties to have booths to promote their candidates and meet with voters. This year there are so many great candidates running for county offices. At this year’s fair, I noticed that one booth displayed campaign signs for all the candidates for local offices in their party, including when there are two candidates of that same party who will oppose each other on the general election ballot, with one exception.
There are two candidates of the same party running for sheriff but only one’s campaign sign was displayed in that party’s booth. The first time I asked why, I was told it was because that party had already endorsed one candidate over the other. Well, that bothered me, so I went back later in the afternoon and asked why all the other candidates were represented except one and was told the party will meet next Tuesday to vote on which candidate to endorse for each of the other offices. They waited until after the fair to endorse for the other county offices but did early endorsement for just one county candidate.
It seems to me the county party has totally disregarded the fact that the candidate they chose to not include in their booth display is a constitutionally-minded lifelong member of their party and has lived in Klickitat County all his life, graduated from a high school in this county, married and raised his family in this county, and has worked in police and sheriff’s departments for nearly two decades. This is a clear example of why I choose to stay independent and not to “join” any political party. I really do not like any person or local political party to try to control my voting choices. I urge all county voters to meet the candidates, make your own choices, and do not let a small group of people make your decision for you.
Mary Pierce
Glenwood
Buying votes
I had the impression that buying votes was illegal? Well, maybe not for the Democrats? Isn’t paying off your student debt just buying your vote? It is not clear to me how that is nothing more than a payoff.
Just for a moment, let’s set aside the fact that university endowments exceed $200 billion dollars which some could be used to reduce college costs. So a couple of observations and questions for you. Maybe in high school an economics course explains that a “loan” is something that you have to pay back. A “loan” means you are incurring a financial obligation to someone else and you may have to sacrifice something in the future, say a Starbucks coffee, to pay for something that you are spending at the moment.
Or that I worked and paid for my college education without loans or money from my parents, and now I have to pay for someone else’s?
For those of you who set up 529s to help your kids college: Loan option may have been a better choice and just enjoyed that extra couple of family vacations you could have taken?
Maybe some students should have made a few better choices with that student loan money they received?
I wonder, can I get a refund on the money that I gave to my kids to help them with their college expenses? Oh, and for those of you who did not go to college, how do you like paying for those kids who failed at college, or those who made it though but certainly enjoyed some great parties at college and now have some pretty good jobs?
I don’t fault student loan programs, they provide excellent opportunity and educational avenues for students. But maybe an economics course for them and a common sense prerequisite course for all politicians.
Steven Nybroten
White Salmon
Bentz dropped ball
I attended Cliff Bentz’s town hall in The Dalles last Thursday.
I was taken completely aback by the congressman’s lack of candor when responding to two easy questions.
One attendee suggested to Mr. Bentz that Oregon should junk the vote-by-mail system and return to only in-person voting so signatures could then be matched, implying that this doesn’t happen with vote-by-mail. By not correcting this misinformation, Bentz was lending credence to the falsehood. Instead, Bentz should have proudly and truthfully defended the security of our vote-by-mail system. I challenged him on this, explaining my experience as an election monitor over three election cycles. I praised Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee and her staff for their thorough and transparent work to ensure safe and honest elections.
Only after my statement did Bentz begrudgingly agree that he had been too tepid in his response. He acknowledged that the real problem isn’t that our elections aren’t secure, but that people believe they aren’t secure. Really? Why do people have this perception? It’s because people like Bentz repeatedly refuse to Tell The Truth: That there is no widespread election fraud.
Two other attendees asked Bentz to commit to a debate with his Democratic opponent, Dr. Joe Yetter. Bentz again ducked, saying, “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t.” How condescending. Why not be open with his constituents? Why be so coy? Why not express a desire to help voters make a fair side-by-side comparison?
It is so very important in this day of rampant misinformation that people in authority show the courage to speak the truth, encourage everyone to seek the truth, and emphasize the need to rely upon facts.
Mr. Bentz certainly dropped the ball on these two easy issues.
How can we trust him to be honest and transparent on the tough issues?
Robert Haechrel
The Dalles
