The Aug. 23 issue of Columbia Gorge News ran an article on Urban Renewal's proposed Basalt Commons housing plan. I have questions regarding parking for 108 housing units. The article states that "recognizing the significance of convenient parking in urban settings, Basalt Commons incorporates both onsite and shared-use parking solutions." How many parking spots will be onsite? What do you mean by shared-use parking? Is that a confusing way to say existing street parking? If not, where is this shared-use parking?
Tamara Quinton, The Dalles
Thank you for keeping the print version [of Columbia Gorge News]. We need more information about County Court meetings and agendas and City Council agendas.
A personal thanks to the writer of "Voting is the Only Way," published in the Aug. 23 edition of the Columbia Gorge News.
Yes, the fact that a known criminal was elected President of the United States in 2016 was as much the fault of the Democrats who chose not to vote than the conservative voter that even today chooses to ignore "reality" and live in criminal fantasy land. I accept that our judicial system allows a suspect the "innocent until proven guilty" benefit, but when they are caught with their "hand in the cookie jar"? We need to be smarter than this.
Trump himself has admitted that he lost the 2020 election. He didn't want it to be broadcast because it was too embarrassing (his very words) to admit it. I will never understand why sensible people believe the obvious lies the conservative political machine is spewing daily! When I was a youth, I was taught that in any type of competition, there are winners and losers. Both outcomes will be important as one navigates the difficulties of life. Losing is important in that it might make one think and understand what went wrong and plan for the next event. Cheating was never an option.
I have known many people in my youth and adult life who at a given time or failure claimed "fraud" or other "interference," i.e., "He was out at home," "He caught the ball out of bounds! That's why we lost!" Really? One play is responsible for the game's outcome? What about the eight to nine other innings (baseball), or the other 48-60 minutes of play (football), etc.? Why were more points not scored or denied during these time of play?
It would appear that today's Republican voter (70% think Trump is telling the truth) just wants to win regardless. They are well aware that Democratic voters outnumber them in the U.S., so the effort to keep a good number of them from voting "evens the playing field" in their eyes.
Liars, cheats and criminals will not make America great!
Eugene Saldivar, The Dalles
