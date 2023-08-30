Southbound sandpiper

Southbound sandpiper: A Least Sandpiper forages at Riverfront Park on Aug.19. Widespread and common, Least Sandpipers nest in wet areas throughout Alaska and Canada before migrating as far as South America, according to data from eBird. Late summer is peak migration and a good time to look for these tiny shorebirds along the Columbia.

 Flora Gibson photo

Parking questions

The Aug. 23 issue of Columbia Gorge News ran an article on Urban Renewal's proposed Basalt Commons housing plan. I have questions regarding parking for 108 housing units. The article states that "recognizing the significance of convenient parking in urban settings, Basalt Commons incorporates both onsite and shared-use parking solutions." How many parking spots will be onsite? What do you mean by shared-use parking? Is that a confusing way to say existing street parking? If not, where is this shared-use parking?