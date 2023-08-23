King of the Post?

King of the Post?

These quail seem to be playing "King of the Post" in this photo taken at Columbia Hills State Park.

 Gary Elkinton photo

All should support FISH

I read Trisha Walker’s article on the Cardinal Glass fundraiser for Hood River FISH food bank at Families in the Park. In talking to the rep from Cardinal and others, I found out that FISH has not had enough food at times this summer to give out food. I was astounded. I got the food list, went to Safeway, and bought $200 of food.