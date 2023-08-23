All should support FISH
I read Trisha Walker’s article on the Cardinal Glass fundraiser for Hood River FISH food bank at Families in the Park. In talking to the rep from Cardinal and others, I found out that FISH has not had enough food at times this summer to give out food. I was astounded. I got the food list, went to Safeway, and bought $200 of food.
The food list includes many items from Latin-American cuisines. People who are picking fruit, cleaning hotels and just taking on a large percentage of service jobs in town — and the food bank at times does not have enough?
We are a kind and supportive community and there is an extremely important need right now. Let’s all help out — all of us! Call FISH or go on the website, fish-food-bank.com, and find out how to donate food or money. My friends are donating now that they heard.
Cindy Walbridge
Hood River
Interesting finding
I just wanted to comment on something I learned after living in the Gorge for 67 years, from Hood River to Mosier to The Dalles.
We have a very famous Hollywood actress buried here at the White Salmon Cemetery (it could be called the Klickitat Cemetery). Fay Spain starred in hundreds of westerns and other big screen movies next to Clint Walker, James Arness, etc. She died when she was 50 and is buried next to her mom. She went to White Salmon High School where she started her acting career. Just thought that was unique and interesting.
John Smith
The Dalles
Joint venture
In the Aug. 2 edition of the Columbia Gorge News (Council approves Regional Fire Authority plan, heads to ballot in November), one quote that appeared in the article about the uniting of the White Salmon Fire Department and Fire District 3 into a regional fire authority was, “Whenever Bingen has been approached to be a part of a joint adventure, they have not chosen to be a part of it.”
This is not true. Under the leadership of two former mayors of Bingen and White Salmon (Brian Prigel and Roger Holen) the two cities united their police departments and created The Bingen-White Salmon Police Department. It was a successful joint venture.
Janet Holen
White Salmon
Plan for future fire
After watching the two Underwood fires happen in the last few years, I would think that it would be prudent for the White Salmon bluff dwellers to do some fuel reduction on their slopes and houses, and preplan for a future uphill, wind-driven fire.
Jim Nielsen
Trout Lake
Veterans need understanding
I've personally seen, firsthand, a person refused housing and chased out of a store for not shopping. The individual was also a disabled veteran. The disabled veteran was going through physical and mental therapy. Is this Trump's way also?
Steve Cochenour
The Dalles
Smart meters are invasion of privacy
KPUD is forcing homeowners of Klickitat County to replace their analog meters with digital "smart" meters. The reports of the efficacy of these "smart" meters from the salesmen are glamorous; the facts are not.
Not only are these "smart" meters dangerous to our health and our environment, they're invasive to our privacy. These "smart" meters monitor and report specific usage of all electrical devices in your home. They're going to know when you wake up, when and how often you do your laundry, shower, use your computer, watch TV, etc., and they can do anything they want with that information, including selling it to whomever they want. Mull that over for a minute to grasp what that really means. At the very least, this violates the Bill of Rights Fourth Amendment.
KPUD says you can OPT OUT of the "smart" meter. But if you do, you're going to get a different digital meter that does the same thing, whether you like it or not (without the RF). The "smart" meter transmits your info automatically and virtually continuously. The alternate digital meter has to be read by a real live person, and the same info is given to KPUD anyway. The penalty imposed by KPUD for opting out of the "smart" meter will cost you a non-refundable fee of $200 up front, plus you will be charged $40 or more a month on top of your utility bill forever after. This is blatant extortion.
In California, 50 municipalities have out-and-out banned "smart" meters. In Maine, Arizona and Texas, analog meters are still offered in lieu of "smart" meters. Georgia, Hawaii and Michigan allow you to keep your existing meters. Florida, Maryland, Nevada and KPUD decide who is eligible to opt out of a "smart" meter. Only two states require "smart" meters: Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
We don't have to be told what to do. We make our own decisions. We don't work for KPUD, they work for us. We are the smart ones.
A man's home is his castle. Keep it so.
Kathy Braceland
Trout Lake
Voting IS the ONLY way
Yes, if the Democrats had come out in numbers in 2016, we wouldn't have had a criminal, who led an insurrection, in the White House for four long years.
Sure Democrats AND Republicans go to the races, travel by plane and use Round Up. But it's the Republicans who veto every piece of legislature the Dems pass that would slow global warming, ensure voting rights, fix the immigration system, ensure a woman's right to control her own body, offer universal health care to all citizens, eliminate tax cuts for the morbidly rich, and on and on.
Can you come up with even one piece of legislation the Republicans have authored that would help main street Americans? If I have to choose a "gang," I'll take the one that wants to preserve our democracy and help the 99%.
Susan Lannak
Hood River
