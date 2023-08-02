Thanks, CGN
Thank you so much for the lovely article you wrote (Gorge Local — In Business: Locally handcrafted bar shampoo, conditioner serves as sustainable, plastic-free alternative, July 19). I really appreciate it. I got a number of orders the day it came out, and the day after. I also had tons of people go to my website. It's clear that a lot of people are reading the newspaper!
Meredith Martin
StarBars
One year mark
August marks the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by a Democratic Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden. What has happened to our economy since then?
Defying predictions of a recession, the U.S. economy grew by 2.4% in the second quarter of this year. Inflation has fallen from 9.06% to 2.97%. Worker pay is rising faster than prices, and consumer spending is strong. Nearly 80 major clean energy manufacturing facilities have been announced, equal to the previous seven years combined.
The Bonneville Power Administration has announced plans to build more than 130 miles of new transmission lines in Washington state, including 17 miles between Goldendale and Rufus, Ore., creating well-paying jobs and keeping costs lower for ratepayers. According to an analysis by Princeton Researchers, the IRA will reduce U.S. emissions by as much as 41% by 2030, of critical importance as climate change increasingly threatens our planet with extreme weather.
Sadly, the Republican-majority House of Representatives has advanced a budget that slashes the IRA’s job-producing projects. Their budget would hand the richest one-fifth of Americans an extra $60.8 billion while saving the poorest one-fifth of taxpayers an average of $40 a year.
The Republican budget represents a betrayal of their constituents. Maybe that’s why they’re continually harping on “anti-woke” divisive social issues. They’re hoping their constituents won’t notice who they’re really serving.
Rick George
White Salmon
Not a sports park
I’m sure I will not be popular with some residents of our valley.
I am sick and tired of our valley being a playground for rude bicycle riders, windsurfing and whatever this new sport motorcycle riding population is that has overcome our valley! Someone is going to get killed by the irresponsible actions of these tourists or new residents. All I ask is to be more respectful of us that have lived here and work here all our life! Come on, the Hood River Valley is not a sports park.
Respect all of us that really live and work here!
Thanks for your time reading my letter. Born and raised in The Hood,
Roger Whitecotton
Hood River
Open letter to KPUD, Jim Smith
In response to your “Straight Talk” article in Columbia Gorge News and Ruralite, I’m offering a broader context to the electrical/clean energy discussion — I’ll call “Reality Talk." The issue not clearly named and defined in your articles is climate change and its serious impact on our state, nation and world.
I would like you to take a fuller perspective about what the Washington State government is doing to address climate change. The legislature, which enacted these energy laws, is made up of elected representatives by the citizens of Washington. There is recognition that significant steps need to be taken now and for our future to reduce sources of CO2 and other contributors of climate shift, and create and implement strategies towards a clean energy transition from fossil fuels.
Our state government is doing its job to look out for the welfare of our residents, including mitigating climate effects and building new infrastructure.
Key point: This is happening globally. Many countries are developing plans and doing similar actions, and succeeding in increasing electrical capacity through solar and wind.
Climate change recognizes no boundaries, as we have witnessed in the past few weeks across the planet with the hottest temperatures on record. Klickitat County is not exempt. I would hope the PUD will recognize it has a valuable part to play locally to move to fossil-free clean energy rather than casting blame on Olympia. It could be more of an advocate for wind and solar technologies that work for us, similar to Clark County. All PUDs across the state are facing the same challenge. The cost of unchecked climate change will be far greater than what we are asked to pay for now.
There are proven methods to harness renewable energy, as evidenced in Texas, the U.S., Europe and Asia. Continue doing your part in the steps you’ve outlined, such as Advanced Metering, and please become more active in helping PUD customers to take advantage of state programs and federal IRA provisions for clean energy so that we can become renewal energy generators and part of the solution. Let’s work together to make it work for everyone.
Steven Woolpert
White Salmon
