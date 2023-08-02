Gary Elkinton photo

On the Columbia: The tug Granite Point pushes barges down river while fishermen try their luck near Rowena.

 Gary Elkinton photo

Thanks, CGN

Thank you so much for the lovely article you wrote (Gorge Local — In Business: Locally handcrafted bar shampoo, conditioner serves as sustainable, plastic-free alternative, July 19). I really appreciate it. I got a number of orders the day it came out, and the day after. I also had tons of people go to my website. It's clear that a lot of people are reading the newspaper!