On behalf of the Hood River Valley High School Class of ‘73 reunion committee, thank you very much for your article about our 50th celebration in your newspaper and online ("HRVHS’s first three-year graduating class to celebrate 50-year reunion," Aug. 2). We really appreciated it. Our reunion chair used the link in a group email to our classmates and others, and we’ve used it elsewhere, including Facebook.
Like our class and classmates have changed since the '70s, the Hood River News had to change and is a survivor. Many weeklies have ceased publication. Change happens, things don’t always look or feel the same over the years, but you are still relevant and a little better after that change. Columbia Gorge News is. Some of us are still working on it.
For every complainer there are many who appreciate the journalistic work you all do. Thank you for the good reporting, features, and keeping hometown news alive in so many communities.
Mike Allegre
HRVHS Class of ‘73
Sign frustration
I moved here from the ruins of Bend in 2021 and I love to photograph our amazing eagle and osprey population a few days a week. One of the greatest acts of conservation by our county commissioners has been the protection of the river shoreline. I go to The Hook daily and I am stunned by the amazing inconsideration to the public by the placement of more than 44 signs in the 1/4 mile drive along the river at The Hook, thereby ruining the scenery along that drive.
How and who — yeah, thats right, who — is the individual responsible for this idiotic placement of all these signs? It is absolutely unacceptable for any one person to make this decision, based on what? Is it the demands of the commercial sail boarders, for whom I do not care about at all, complaining to the port authority? I will never pay to go in there to enjoy the birds or the sunsets. How do you have the right to destroy the place many people love but stay away now due to the whim of very shallow minded individuals? Make yourselves known to the public so we can express ourselves to the people responsible for this mess.
Michael Sullivan
Hood River
Dire situation not fixed by vote
"Democracy is the pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance." So what? Our dire situation will not be fixed with the ignorant "your voice your vote" method. Both political gangs are not presenting a workable fix. Both gangs are ruled by the world's three g-o-d-s, Power, Pleasure, Profit. The liberal gangs say they are voting to place in power people who will pass legislation that will save the environment from "petroleum drinking" conservatives. No Democrats fly to Europe or Mexico or Hawaii for fun? Airline travel for fun is ignorance and selfishness at its best... but they do vote. No liberals support auto racing events by attending or TV viewing? Auto racing? Are you nuts? What's that? Pleasure and profit? No one really cares if pleasure and profit are to be effected, but you did vote. No Democrats buy RoundUp? Why is this environmental destructive poison even sold? Profit? Those who sell it and buy it do vote. No Democrats who want to save the environment from our carbon footprint sit their vehicle while its running at their favorite coffee shop to lavish their much needed, what? Pleasure? Multiply the dozens of vehicles and the dozens of drive up places in the Gorge and compute the unnecessary, out of laziness tons of carbon spewed out for... what? Pleasure? Oh yea, you voted. No Democrats drive to Portland to shop for stuff and services that is probably here in the Gorge? Who is driving all the horse trailers, camping trailers and fun vehicles along I-84 at 100 mph to the coast and the mountains for fun, only conservatives?
When will your vote inform you that it is over? You must stop moving about to save the environment, not vote to save it. Is it possible to be that ignorant? Your vote will not diminish human population growth, which even without burning fossil fuels will consume this small planet. Contact me for the one workable true solution. It will require courage and a lot of work while you focus on yourself not those other gangsters.
