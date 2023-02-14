American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Oregon Chapter

OREGON — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and the ninth leading cause of death in Oregon in 2020. According to the 2021 provisional data from the CDC, 47,646 people died by suicide, up 3.6% from 45,979 in 2020.

On Monday, Feb. 13 advocates from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest suicide prevention organization in the United States, met with lawmakers to urge them to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health initiatives for Oregon residents, including supporting HB 2757: Relating to crisis services and establishing a 988 trust fund; supporting SB 818: Relating to suicide risk assessment continuing education opportunities and developing a list of continuing education opportunities for healthcare providers; and supporting SB 514: Relating to adult suicide prevention and establishing an adult suicide prevention coordinator within OHA.