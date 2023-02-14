OREGON — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and the ninth leading cause of death in Oregon in 2020. According to the 2021 provisional data from the CDC, 47,646 people died by suicide, up 3.6% from 45,979 in 2020.
On Monday, Feb. 13 advocates from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest suicide prevention organization in the United States, met with lawmakers to urge them to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health initiatives for Oregon residents, including supporting HB 2757: Relating to crisis services and establishing a 988 trust fund; supporting SB 818: Relating to suicide risk assessment continuing education opportunities and developing a list of continuing education opportunities for healthcare providers; and supporting SB 514: Relating to adult suicide prevention and establishing an adult suicide prevention coordinator within OHA.
“As volunteers with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, many of us live with mental health conditions or have lost someone close to us to suicide,” said Angela Perry, AFSP Oregon board member and advocacy/public policy committee chair. “As advocates, we have the unique perspective as personal experts in the field of mental health and suicide. We are able to use our stories to help cultivate lasting change to make Oregon a better place for all of its residents by having an impact on legislative and social changes across our great state.”
The AFSP Oregon Capitol Day is a meaningful day for those advocating for change who have a connection with, or a personal story on, the topic of suicide. Advocates meet with their public officials to make the case for policy changes backed by research. The goal of these conversations is to help lawmakers understand that investments in mental health and suicide prevention can and do save lives.
AFSP Oregon advocates are part of a larger national movement of thousands of AFSP volunteer advocates who will visit state capitals across the United States in spring 2023. In 2020, 73.1% of the United States did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents, according to federal guidelines. Among adults with a diagnosed mental health condition, 43.8% did not receive mental health services in 2021. In 2022, AFSP conducted a Harris Poll in which more than half of respondents said that not knowing how to get help keeps people from seeking help and only one in three people say they can identify the warning signs. AFSP advocates will raise awareness of the state actions, resources, and investments needed to support the thousands of Oregon residents affected by suicide and mental health conditions each year. To learn more about AFSP’s advoca-cy efforts, visit afsp.org/advocacy.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. This year, AFSP recognizes 35 years of service to the cause. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community pro-grams, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a Public Policy Office in Washington, D.C. AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with programs and events nationwide.
