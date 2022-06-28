Honorable Republicans
Nearly all the witnesses at the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings have been Republicans who voted for Trump. Many worked for him. These witnesses have put their loyalty to our nation and our constitution ahead of their loyalty to a single man. They chose to believe in verifiable facts, rather than conspiracy theories. Despite immense pressure from Trump, they refused to break laws. They maintained their integrity despite knowing that Trump would turn on them, and that thousands of his loyalists would assail them and their families with vicious threats of violence.
About 70% of Republicans tell pollsters they believe that election fraud deprived Trump of victory, even though, in the words of Rudy Giuliani, “We’ve got lots of theories; we just don’t have the evidence.” Looked at another way, however, this means that about 30% of Republicans are not buying Trump’s election lies, which another Republican, William Barr, termed as “bogus,” “idiotic,” and an additional term not appropriate for a family newspaper.
I have not given up hope that the many honorable Republicans who believe Trump’s election lies will one day allow verifiable reality to shine a light on the fraud that has been perpetrated upon them. But I do say shame upon the many Republican leaders who know better but nevertheless fuel the election lies, encourage violence, and deceive their followers.
More hearings are scheduled for July. I encourage my Republican friends to watch the proceedings with open minds.
Rick George
White Salmon
Equal enforcement
Monday, June 20, 2022, was a holiday for Juneteenth Freedom Day to commemorate when Galveston, Texas, was told in 1862 that all slaves were free.
I keep hearing on the news how traffic law enforcement across the United States is used to routinely stop Black drivers, especially Black men. I was hoping to hear that such uneven enforcement of traffic law was not the norm in the Columbia River Gorge. I asked a Black man employed at an establishment I frequent what his experience has been.
He told me that such stops happen all the time to him. When I asked what reason police give for stopping him, he said the answers are things like his license plate light is burned out. He keeps all of his documentation ready to show them for any possible reason they might have to treat him as a suspect.
In these times, 160 years after Juneteenth Freedom Day, why can we still not treat all Americans equally? I see cars with burned out lights being driven many times and wonder how many white drivers get stopped for such traffic violations.
The last time I was stopped for truly speeding was more than 20 years ago, and all I, as a white woman, got was a warning and told to drive safely.
When will we have equal enforcement of traffic laws and when will our police not be viewed as a threat of arrest or possible death by non-white drivers?
It is time to give all Americans the respect they deserve.
Sherry Penny
Dallesport
No stop sign
Much has been done over the last decade or so to change the way traffic flows in White Salmon. For a minute we had back-in parking on Jewett. Now we have several two-way streets converted to one-ways that were barely going concerns before. We have an ugly intersection type thing at Green and Estes, and a speed limit of 20 mph that hardly anyone adheres to. Let’s not forget that instead of creating more parking, our city is taking it and turning into outdoor seating for restaurants, as if giving them sidewalks to use wasn’t enough. Apparently handicap parking isn’t a priority either, as of last count there was only one handicap spot. Finally, we have the recently installed stop signs at Spring and Main Street, an absolute unnecessary annoyance.
The city council plans to install a stop sign at the top of Dock Grade because of several unprecedented accidents prompting safety concerns of a few neighbors. I believe the City of White Salmon could use this as an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. I have always preferred Dock Grade as a two-way street. Unfortunately, that scares too many transplants, so I propose we turn Dock Grade into a one-way going down. This does several things. One, it eliminates the need for a stop sign altogether since the speed going down to Oak Street is slower and visibility is better in that direction. The other reason being that going down frees up the intersection at Jewett and Dock Grade, eliminating the chances people take by pulling out in front of traffic on a busy evening commute going into White Salmon. The city could then work with WDOT to remove that dumb turn lane on SR 14.
The City of White Salmon needs less constriction, less stop and go. We deserve a council that makes decisions based on traffic studies, statistical analysis if possible, not wining. Make Dock Grade one-way going down. No stop signs.
Kevin Harman
White Salmon
Unapologetic
I am pro-choice and I am unapologetically pro-abortion. “I will not be controlled, I am sovereign in my body, I am sovereign in my soul.” I send big, broken-hearted love out to everyone who is crushed, terrified, humiliated, and furious about this decision.
I’m so sorry for my teenage sons and their friends, and while completely appalled at the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, I am not surprised. Women and poor people, especially BIPOC women (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) have deeply suffered from a lack of abortion access and equitable health care throughout our country’s history. In our community, there is no local abortion provider, a shortage of providers regionally and barriers to choice, education and bodily autonomy.
All of us must act to resist and destroy these tactics to control women’s bodies. I urge everyone to do something now, and start by educating yourself about reproductive justice and the intersection with racial, gender, and economic justice. Men, let’s hear your outrage, see your donations, hear your stories of support and defense. Please don’t start your own projects and fundraisers; make donations directly to established organizations that are underfunded and support BIPOC women here in Oregon and in states that will lose abortion and reproductive healthcare. A few resources for donating and learning: www.plancpills.org, nwaafund.org, www.blackwomenradicals.com, abortionfunds.org/, www.iwrising.org.
Suzanne Wright-Baumhackl
Hood River
Children are precious
I think we all agree that children are precious and deserve to be loved, protected and supported. Sometimes women are not in a place in life to be able to provide protection and support to someone else. I am concerned for the health and safety of women all over the country who will now have to travel great distances or get an illegal procedure to end an unwanted pregnancy. And I am concerned for the safety and well-being of children who are born into an unhealthy situation. It is my hope that all of us support funding of social programs to provide the protection, support and even love that all children deserve.
As a result of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, it is our responsibility, led by the people who celebrate this decision, to make sure needy children in the future aren’t permanently neglected.
Becky Williams
White Salmon
Broken system
Our system is clearly broken. This is a call to arms not to fight within the system, but to change it, fight it.
Until all 50 states vote in officials who will side with abortion rights, we must stand with every woman who needs an abortion, working around the current barriers in their path. Fund clinics on the border of states where abortion is banned, and get the word out about mail order medical abortion kits. We can’t let them be alone while their health care rights are stripped and their behavior criminalized.
Tracy Bech
Hood River
Furthering divisiveness
Although the impact to us may not be immediate, being a resident of a predominantly democratic state, the impact of this Supreme Court in furthering the divisiveness happening between states should be a huge concern — beyond just this decision.
I also feel that our politicians missed a huge responsibility to codify Roe v Wade into law over the last few decades. Lastly, it is clear that the Supreme Court needs to be expanded in size to better represent the rights of all citizens under the U.S. Constitution. Allowing only one appointment per presidency would also protect the court from being undermined by politics.
While I’m appalled that this decision was made and I’m deeply concerned about upcoming additional SCOTUS decisions — I’m hopeful that this will be a rallying cry and a "come together" moment for real and lasting change in the U.S. I think this will pull a lot of people off the sidelines to participate in making this the country they want to live in.
Patricia Lenz
Hood River
Rights
This decision grants rights to a fetus that no other human has: The right to use someone else’s body without their permission.
Jenny Bickford Ouzounian
Hood River
Incensed
While I am incensed about this recent Supreme Court decision, I am also scared about what it means for our country as a whole. How do we find our way back to being a functioning democracy, rather than living with minority rule? I’m terrified.
Our elected leaders need to step up and immediately 1) End the filibuster; 2) Grant statehood to DC and Puerto Rico; 3) Add four more justices to the Supreme Court. They need to utilize any levers of power available and get this done. Then maybe we can start the work of rebuilding our democracy.
Locally, we need to protect school boards and city councils. We need to elect responsible candidates to the state House and Senate. Our democracy is being attacked at every level and we can’t just sit back and hope for the best.
Melissa Tokstad
Hood River
Deeply disturbing
This decision is deeply disturbing. Abortion is a healthcare issue, and thus a human right regardless of one’s politics or religious beliefs. I’m glad to live in a state that will likely continue to offer safe and accessible abortions. But I’m embarrassed for our country. I work with health and wellness companies, and am advising each of them to extend their healthcare and reproductive rights coverage to support employees who will need to travel or relocate to other states where abortions are available. I will also no longer support states, companies or politicians who have taken these basic human rights away from women and pregnant people.
Melanie Strong
Hood River
Difficult days
The last few days have been very difficult ones. I am sad, enraged, and very scared for folks who live in states where abortion has already been banned or will be shortly. I find very little satisfaction in knowing and predicting that this day would come from the moment Trump was nominated.
Without getting into my own personal story, the right that Roe provides to people with uteruses in this country is very personal to me. I wish that more folks knew the statistics around who actually has abortions and that more people would talk about theirs, so it isn’t so stigmatized. Did you know that the majority of people who have abortions are already parents? This tells me that access to abortion does so much more than just save humans with uteruses, it saves the children that are already a part of that family, it saves fathers, it preserves and gives people the lives they want. Beyond the personal stories, this is as simple as protecting bodily autonomy for all United States citizens. If the right to bodily autonomy goes away, it is threatened for everyone. It will be a cascading effect of revocation of rights. So this is not about babies, it is about human rights.
Annie Portlock
Hood River
Women's choice
I wonder how the vote would have turned out if only women had voted? Women are the only people who can get pregnant so why shouldn’t they be the only ones to vote?
Elizabeth Anderson
Parkdale
