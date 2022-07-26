Only Newhouse knows Klickitat
Well-known hop farmer Dan Newhouse has superbly represented us first in our State Legislature, then as Secretary of Agriculture for the entire state and currently as our U.S. Congressman in D.C. In this very, very important election, it is especially important to look to elected office performance rather than rely on campaign rhetoric and non-specific personal mailers.
Dan was Washington co-chair of Trump’s election campaign and supported him while he was president and even was one of 126 Legislators who in December 2020 signed the amicus brief in support of Texas vs. Penna, filed with the U.S. Supreme Court contesting the results of their state presidential election. But in January 2021 Dan was in the Capitol, witnessed the violence of a few who he believed Trump made no effort to stop. He was so disgusted he voted to impeach. For most of us, that one vote changed little and while future courts may or may not prove election fraud during 2020, none of that violence was going to invalidate that election. But Dan’s vote meant something to him and his pride in America. So let’s focus on fixing future questionable election procedures, not try to turn clocks back.
He is the only one of the eight in this Congressional Primary who has ever had direct contacts representing Klickitat County. He not only has earned his position onto 30 national committees including critical appropriations, but also been honored by the other legislators as co-chair on eight of those. This level of authority/seniority gives Dan very valuable power for us. Any newly elected person into Congress would be a novice freshman with little chance of being on the most important committees and no chance being a chairman for years, therefore having very little actual power for us. In this election, stay with the guaranteed power we already have in D.C.
Re-elect Dan Newhouse to this very high office where he does not need on the job training.
Adrian Bradford
Lyle
True fix
When was the Columbine incident? Has your special voice and sacred vote fixed the school shooting problem yet? Obviously not, but you keep on with that lazy do nothing voice vote. Why? Is it a means to announce your hate for those other gangsters? Hate will not fix this. All these years of voting your voice you still “believe” your special politician will pass the necessary legislation to prevent these incidents? Waiting for the fulfillment of your “belief” is costing another child’s life.
There is something wrong. Do you really care about the safety of the children? Really? Then why not do something instead of bashing the other gangster with your useless hateful voice vote? Oh the hate for that other political gang has become sickening. Do you actually feel justified when you sit about texting one another proclaiming you voted to “save” the children? Twenty years and still gambling that it will not be your local school?
Is it possible your hate has dominated your minds? It is really about bashing those other gangsters into political submission instead of actually doing something? Does your righteous hate for them vindicate your lazy do nothingness?
What is so strange is that as intelligent as you claim to be (as revealed in your campaign letters), you don’t see it. Both gangs are attempting to fix very deep, very complex emotional issues with a band aid. The patient is bleeding internally from a dozen different injuries and you think your vote, which is nothing but a band aid, will fix it. You don’t see this?
Let us say we don’t want another child shot in a school. What would you do to prevent a person from entering a school to harm one child? What would you do? A partial fix might take money. Your money. It may take time. Your time. Voicing your vote is free and takes no time. Useless.
You are invited to enlighten your mind and participate in the true fix but it’s much more difficult because it demands you leave “them” alone and focus on your own behavior.
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
Low expectations
I was born and raised in The Dalles, and spent many days playing and attending events at Sorosis Park. The towering Ponderosa pines rested a cool oasis on hot summer days.
After not visiting for several years I was astounded by the park’s condition last week. The trees are gone, the grass is dead, the play structure is falling apart, all that’s left is bare dry dirt and a parking lot.
I was surprised by the lack of even basic care and maintenance. I found myself apologizing to my family.
To the city and county, there is no excuse for this embarrassment, but then I remember, this is The Dalles, extremely low expectations and minimal effort.
Eric Wilcox
Portland
Good for business
My life and livelihood, more or less, depends on rivers. I own a restaurant on Hood River’s bustling waterfront that serves up artisan pizzas and locally sourced dishes year round to the thousands of people who are here, one way or another, because of our abundance of water. Be it people out playing on the Columbia, paddling and fishing our pristine rivers, or traveling in search of world class food, beer, and wine. Many of us, not just me, owe our lives to water. This is why Sen. Ron Wyden’s River Democracy Act means so much to me. We must do all we can to protect our free flowing rivers and streams to ensure the survival of our watersheds and ecosystems, as well as our local economies.
The River Democracy Act of 2021 would protect more than 4,700 miles of river in Oregon under the Wild and Scenic rivers system. This is a monumental bill that will make a big difference in a country where less than a quarter of one percent of its rivers are protected.
What does it mean for a river to be Wild and Scenic? First off, it means that the river must already hold outstanding and remarkable characteristics such as fish runs, recreation, wildlife, clean water, or scenery. Designating a river as Wild and Scenic ensures that these characteristics are preserved for future generations, protecting it from things like dams, clearcut logging, and increased mining, thus preserving it as nature intended it to be.
Protecting Oregon’s rivers and streams should be a top priority for us in the Columbia Gorge. In an area with roots so deeply tapped into water, we owe it to those who have been here before us, and those who will be here after us. We need to make sure the River Democracy Act gets passed.
Aaron Baumhackl
Hood River
Continue subsidies
A recent health crisis in my family made it clear that accessible, affordable health care is an urgent priority.
In March, I rushed my husband to the hospital where we learned he was sick with pneumonia. His lungs were full of fluid and on the verge of collapsing. The following morning, he had surgery on his right lung. For recovery, he had to take off six weeks of work without pay. We could not have survived the experience without our health insurance — no one should have to feel like they can’t afford lifesaving care when faced with an emergency. That’s why we need Congress to do everything they can to save programs that make insurance affordable and accessible.
Health care subsidies expanded in the American Rescue Plan last year have saved millions of Americans thousands of dollars. I regret not using them when I could have joined the 239,566 Washingtonians who are enrolled in marketplace health coverage.
Sadly, these health care subsidies are set to end this year. If this happens, millions of Americans will lose their affordable premiums and many families in our state would no longer be able to pay for insurance.
Congress must make these premiums permanent. Now, before going home for the summer. We need our representatives in D.C., especially Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, to stick up for us by keeping care affordable.
Brandy Miller
Bingen
