Hot summer

An adult osprey and its chick pant in their nest in The Dalles as temperatures climb into summer.

 Gary Elkinton photo

Only Newhouse knows Klickitat

Well-known hop farmer Dan Newhouse has superbly represented us first in our State Legislature, then as Secretary of Agriculture for the entire state and currently as our U.S. Congressman in D.C. In this very, very important election, it is especially important to look to elected office performance rather than rely on campaign rhetoric and non-specific personal mailers.

Recommended for you