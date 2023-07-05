Rep. Jeff Helfrich

Since January, I have spent my time working in Salem, voting on bills, testifying before committees, and taking meetings in the Capitol. As I write this, we are in the legislative session’s final days. Things are moving quickly in the Capitol right now. My schedule changes hour by hour and often even minute by minute. When you read this, the 2023 session will be over, and I will be back in the district full-time.

While this session was challenging in many ways, we were able to work together to pass some good bipartisan legislation.