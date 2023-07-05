Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Since January, I have spent my time working in Salem, voting on bills, testifying before committees, and taking meetings in the Capitol. As I write this, we are in the legislative session’s final days. Things are moving quickly in the Capitol right now. My schedule changes hour by hour and often even minute by minute. When you read this, the 2023 session will be over, and I will be back in the district full-time.
While this session was challenging in many ways, we were able to work together to pass some good bipartisan legislation.
I helped secure $20,000,000 in funding to support the replacement of the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge. Replacing the current bridge with a seismically sound bridge will ensure the reliability of this vital transportation route for decades to come.
Other big wins for our community include:
• $42,549 for planning and costs associated with the replacement of the Hood River County Courthouse
• $50,000 for sound and lighting for The Dalles Civic Auditorium
I recently gave the commencement address at the graduation of Basic Police Class BP425 at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) in Salem. I sat in those seats in 1992 and never thought I would return one day to give an address as a state representative. I am proud of these graduates and honored they invited me to speak at graduation.
As a member of the Public Safety budget committee, we passed the Department of Public Safety Standards & Training’s budget, which will provide resources to increase academy class sizes to help more quickly work through the backlog of police officers waiting for training and certification. This will help get more officers on our streets quicker. Current class sizes are capped at 40 students. With this budget, those class sizes will be increased to 60.
I also supported the budget for the Oregon State Police (OSP). The funding will help increase staff and put more troopers on the road. Over the last 30 years, Oregon’s population has far outpaced the rate at which we are hiring staff for OSP. This budget won’t solve this troubling long-term trend but it is a step in the right direction.
Now that session is over, my goal is to spend as much time in the district learning about the unique needs of our diverse communities. I would love to make it to community events that you are having in the Mount Hood area. Please email me invitations and details at Rep.JeffHelfrich@oregonlegislature.gov. For the most up-to-date details about public events I’m attending, follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jeffhelfrichfororegon.
